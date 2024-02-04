Cam Newton refuses to entertain thought of "f**king Taylor Swifties, Travis Kelces" attending Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Cam Newton isn't on board with Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs winning another Super Bowl.

While on 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, the former Carolina Panthers star addressed the popular opinion about him hating on Brock Purdy. While on the podcast, Newton said that he supports the San Francisco 49ers and likes Purdy and his game.

Of course, Purdy also called out the incorrect narrative of Newton disliking him and the 49ers.

As per Cam Newton, he would rather have the 49ers win the Super Bowl than Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Furthermore, this also includes the team's possibly crazy festivities if it wins back-to-back titles. He said:

"So please, media. Stop the narrative of Cam hating on Brock. I want ya'll to win the motherf**king Super Bowl, I really do.

"And I'm not saying this as a backhanded compliment, because I don't even think the world would be ready if the Kansas City Chiefs win another Super Bowl with the f**king Taylor Swifties and Travis Kelces. Oh my goodness what would Kansas City look like or the fu**ing parade. She may f**king perform".

While it is highly unlikely that Taylor Swift will perform at the Super Bowl parade after the win, Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom are locked in to support their faves on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift already having an influence over Super Bowl 2024 commercials

There's no denying Taylor Swift's influence and the impact it's had on the NFL, especially the Chiefs. Not only does it bring in more attention to the game, but also boosts viewership and value as millions of Swifties tune in to support their favorite pop singer.

Naturally, companies and the NFL are banking on appealing to Swift's fans, which cost approximately $7 million for 30 seconds.

Swift's presence also guarantees a high viewership. In fact, the Chiefs-Bills game drew in 50.4 million people.

Interestingly, a report said that Swift boosted the Chief's brand value to $331.5 million. With the Super Bowl 2023 bringing in 113 million viewers, Taylor Swift's presence could only increase the number. This in turn connects to the Super Bowl commercials, which will benefit from the high viewership.

Courtney Bagby Lupulin, social media marketing and brand partnerships expert at Little Red Management, spoke in detail about how Swift could help marketers and advertisers:

“Marketers might have influencers who are Swifties attend the Super Bowl on their behalf and create buzz for their brand. ... Super Bowl ads could also include her music in their commercials, friendship bracelets and anything Taylor related to catch the fans’ attention.”

Having said that, Swift's attendance at the Super Bowl is not confirmed.

She performs in Japan on Feb. 10 and it might be a long journey for Swift to make it to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. However, with her next show scheduled for Feb. 16, there is a slim chance that Swift will make it to support Travis Kelce on his big day.