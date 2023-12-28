Former Carolina Panthers superstar Cam Newton received a lot of stick for his opinion about the frontrunners for the NFL MVP award. He claimed that Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy, who had the lowest odds of winning the award, were game managers, not difference-makers.

Speaking of Purdy, Newton said:

"They're not winning because of him. He's managing the game."

Newton was vindicated on Christmas Day. Purdy threw four interceptions and was benched late in the fourth quarter of the 49ers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

On Wednesday, Purdy's teammate, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, a guest on Kay Adams' Up And Adams show, defended his quarterback and called out Newton.

"First of all, Cam Newton, stop texting my phone, bro. You were a fan like two weeks ago. That's mad crazy. You wanted me on your podcast talking about my quarterback, which is funny to me."

Cam Newton doesn't have Deebo Samuel's phone number

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton

Cam Newton saw the clip from the show on social media and responded with a video. He said:

"Now Deebo. My guy. Been a fan. Still a fan. You must stop the cap bro. My point is this You said something like Cam stop calling my phone. Motherf***er, I don't got your number. Whoever calling you, that ain't my phone calling you."

Newton added Samuel's claim made him check his phone because it sounded believable. However, upon double-checking, the former NFL MVP confirmed he did not have Samuel's number and hadn't texted him. Newton claimed the 49ers wide receiver had spoken to an impersonator.

Lamar Jackson takes lead in NBA MVP race

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Purdy and Prescott's loss is Lamar Jackson's gain. The Ravens quarterback has snuck ahead of his competitors following his team's massive 33-19 road win over the 49ers, the #1 seed in the NFC.

Jackson and the Ravens are also engaged in a battle with the Miami Dolphins for the top seed in the AFC. The two teams will meet in Week 17 in a shootout in Baltimore for the #1 spot in the AFC standings.

The Ravens can secure home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the playoffs with a win on Sunday. However, if they lose, they will have to beat the Steelers and hope the Buffalo Bills beat the Dolphins in Week 18.

A win on Sunday will surely lock in a second MVP award for Jackson.