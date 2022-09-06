Cam Newton’s ex-wife goes after former NFL MVP over absurd utility bills

Quarterback Cam Newton isn't currently playing in the National Football League, but he is still making headlines. Newton's former partner Kia Proctor is asking the judge to hold Newton accountable for paying his fair share.

According to court documents, Cam Newton and Kia Proctor went to court back in 2019 to determine custody and support for their four children that they share. The quarterback asked the judge to set up child support payments and custody.

She also wanted him to cover her utilities. He wanted shared custody but Proctor disagreed because she and their children had moved back to her hometown in Maryland, while Newton now lives in Georgia.

Proctor said that from September 2020 until July 2022, her household accumulated over $21,000 in cable expenses, internet, electric and natural gas, as well as over $14,000 monthly to support her children.

Proctor asked the judge to hold Netwon in contempt of court for not paying to support their four children as he claimed he would. He also didn't submit financial and tax documents to prove his income.

Although he isn't currently employed in the NFL, he has been paid over $60 million by the NFL, as well as endoresement deals that he had throughout his career.

The former NFL quarterback is now in a relationship with La Reina Shaw. The couple have a son named Caesar who was born a few months before his youngest child with Proctor.

How long did QB Cam Newton play in the NFL?

Quarterback Cam Newton was drafted by the Carolina Panthers with the first overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft. He led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 in 2015, the same season he was named the league's MVP.

He and the Panthers lost to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl, falling short of achieving the ultimate goal. Before the start of the 2020 NFL season, the Panthers agreed to trade their starting quarterback after he suffered back-to-back injuries in seasons.

Before the start of the 2020 training camp, Cam Newton signed with the New England Patriots as the team was in search of a starting quarterback after the departure of Tom Brady.

The Patriots went 7-8 in the 2020 NFL season, missing the playoffs. He re-signed with New England in 2021, but the team decided to draft Mac Jones in the first round as the future quarterback.

He was then released as part of the Patriots' final cuts before the start of the 2021 NFL season. The Panthers then gave him another shot in November 2021, after starting quarterback Sam Darnold went down with an injury. He appeared in eight games, starting five and going winless in that streak.

