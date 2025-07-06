Cam Newton's girlfriend Jasmin Brown shares intimate motherhood moment with ex-NFL MVP's 6th biological child

Cam Newton's girlfriend Jasmin Brown offered a candid glimpse into her life as a mother over the weekend. She posted an intimate photo on her Instagram story on Sunday that showed her breastfeeding her young daughter.

Brown has kept her children out of the spotlight since she and former NFL quarterback Cam Newton welcomed their first child together in early 2024. Until now, she has avoided sharing her child’s name or any identifiable photos.

Cam Newton's girlfriend Jasmin Brown's ig story (Credits: @watchjazzy)

The timing of the post also drew attention. Brown is currently in the late stages of her second pregnancy with Newton. She first revealed she was expecting again on Mother’s Day 2025 through a social media announcement that celebrated her growing family, accompanied by a striking maternity photo.

Brown wrote in that May announcement as per PEOPLE: "Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows. Cheers to our growing tribe."

The post confirmed Newton's ninth child overall and his second with Brown.

Newton, a former NFL MVP, has seven biological children. He shares four with ex-partner Kia Proctor and one with photographer LaReina Shaw. He also plays a paternal role in raising Shaw’s son from a previous relationship, as well as Proctor’s eldest daughter.

Cam Newton's girlfriend maintains a positive mindset amid pregnancy

Came Newton's girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, has remained vocal about prioritising her well-being over outside opinions. In an Instagram story in May, she encouraged women to focus on inner happiness rather than public judgment.

"I truly believe my daughter is so happy because I was a HAPPY pregnant woman and I am a HAPPY mother," Brown wrote in May.

"I didn't feed into the judgment or negativity. Still don't," she added as per PEOPLE.

Jasmin Brown shared her mindset in motherhood

While Brown has maintained most of her personal life under wraps, she occasionally posts lighthearted news. Last June, she snapped a cheeky mirror selfie to mark her third trimester, captioning it simply, "Big MAMA."

Cam Newton has also talked about the importance of fatherhood in his life. In an interview with People in February, he said his children were his biggest motivating force. He also credited them with guiding him through tough parts of his personal and professional life.

