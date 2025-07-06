  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cam Newton
  • Cam Newton's girlfriend Jasmin Brown shares intimate motherhood moment with ex-NFL MVP's 6th biological child

Cam Newton's girlfriend Jasmin Brown shares intimate motherhood moment with ex-NFL MVP's 6th biological child

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 06, 2025 19:45 GMT
Jasmine Brown AND Cam Newton collage
Jasmine Brown AND Cam Newton collage

Cam Newton's girlfriend Jasmin Brown offered a candid glimpse into her life as a mother over the weekend. She posted an intimate photo on her Instagram story on Sunday that showed her breastfeeding her young daughter.

Ad

Brown has kept her children out of the spotlight since she and former NFL quarterback Cam Newton welcomed their first child together in early 2024. Until now, she has avoided sharing her child’s name or any identifiable photos.

Cam Newton&#039;s girlfriend Jasmin Brown&#039;s ig story (Credits: @watchjazzy)
Cam Newton's girlfriend Jasmin Brown's ig story (Credits: @watchjazzy)

The timing of the post also drew attention. Brown is currently in the late stages of her second pregnancy with Newton. She first revealed she was expecting again on Mother’s Day 2025 through a social media announcement that celebrated her growing family, accompanied by a striking maternity photo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brown wrote in that May announcement as per PEOPLE: "Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows. Cheers to our growing tribe."

The post confirmed Newton's ninth child overall and his second with Brown.

Newton, a former NFL MVP, has seven biological children. He shares four with ex-partner Kia Proctor and one with photographer LaReina Shaw. He also plays a paternal role in raising Shaw’s son from a previous relationship, as well as Proctor’s eldest daughter.

Ad

Cam Newton's girlfriend maintains a positive mindset amid pregnancy

Came Newton's girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, has remained vocal about prioritising her well-being over outside opinions. In an Instagram story in May, she encouraged women to focus on inner happiness rather than public judgment.

"I truly believe my daughter is so happy because I was a HAPPY pregnant woman and I am a HAPPY mother," Brown wrote in May.
Ad
"I didn't feed into the judgment or negativity. Still don't," she added as per PEOPLE.
Jasmin Brown shared her mindset in motherhood
Jasmin Brown shared her mindset in motherhood

While Brown has maintained most of her personal life under wraps, she occasionally posts lighthearted news. Last June, she snapped a cheeky mirror selfie to mark her third trimester, captioning it simply, "Big MAMA."

Ad

Cam Newton has also talked about the importance of fatherhood in his life. In an interview with People in February, he said his children were his biggest motivating force. He also credited them with guiding him through tough parts of his personal and professional life.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications