Is Panthers QB Cam Newton vaccinated?

Cam Newton’s vaccination status was the subject of scrutiny when the New England Patriots released him over the summer. The Patriots insisted they did not release the former MVP because he was not vaccinated. They also did not elaborate on the reason for his release, in true clandestine Patriots style. Whether or not that was the prevailing reason, Newton’s release paved the way for rookie QB Mac Jones to start and not have any questions linger regarding a quarterback controversy.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII Cam Newton is BACK in the NFL like he should be. Cam Newton is BACK in the NFL like he should be.

Reports out of training camp indicated that both Cam Newton and Mac Jones performed well. The two also performed well in the preseason, so it did come as a surprise when the Patriots suddenly released the former MVP. Now, the veteran quarterback returns to his old team and hopes to recapture the old magic with the old gang.

Cam Newton’s vaccination status

Reunited and it feels so good, but Cam Newton’s vaccination status could have still kept him from playing an NFL game. Reportedly, Newton received the vaccination back in October, so it should be full speed ahead for the Carolina Panthers’ new, old quarterback. Cam Newton quashed any doubt before they could arise regarding his COVID-19 vaccination status.

"Hell yeah, I still want to play football," Newton said, per ESPN. "I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I've been doing since I was 7 years old."

Although failing to vaccinate during the offseason cost Newton 5 days away from the team for what the team called a “misunderstanding” of COVID-19 protocol, his absence ultimately cost him his job because Mac Jones took the opportunity to make his case for the starting gig. Although the team denied Newton’s vaccination status was the reason they released him, Newton himself felt that the team thought he would be a distraction as a backup QB.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo From @gmfb Weekend: Sources tell me and @RapSheet teams have been told Cam Newton is now vaccinated. So the debate on whether that's an impediment to his being back in the NFL is now moot. From @gmfb Weekend: Sources tell me and @RapSheet teams have been told Cam Newton is now vaccinated. So the debate on whether that's an impediment to his being back in the NFL is now moot. https://t.co/SefERRGLfH

Now Cam Newton can focus on learning a new playbook on a new offense under his new coach, Matt Rhule. Newton steps into a situation where he could be the savior of the Panthers’ once-promising season. The injury to star RB Christian McCaffrey torpedoed the offense and also torpedoed QB Sam Darnold’s passer rating. As a result, the Panthers have lost 5 of their last 6 games.

Darnold will be out 3-4 weeks due to a shoulder injury, so Newton will have a few weeks to establish a firmer grip on the starting job. Should he falter as well, a good old-fashioned QB controversy could be brewing in Carolina. The Panthers did throw 10 million at Cam Newton to be their quarterback for the rest of the year, so there may not be a controversy, and the Carolina legend has a long rope to keep his job.

