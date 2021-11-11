NFL Fantasy Football Week 10: Is Cam Newton worth picking up?

Cam Newton is back. Back with the team that drafted him. As a dual-threat quarterback, Newton will always have fantasy relevance as long as he scores rushing TDs as seen last season with the New England Patriots.

The only question regarding Can Newton’s impact for fantasy is whether he can sustain a respectable passing game. His inability to pass accurately and the regression of his skills in that area contributed to his falling out with New England, paving the way for Mac Jones.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter With Sam Darnold out four to six weeks due to a shoulder injury, the Panthers now add Cam Newton to a QB room that includes P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley. With Sam Darnold out four to six weeks due to a shoulder injury, the Panthers now add Cam Newton to a QB room that includes P.J. Walker and Matt Barkley.

Should fantasy managers take a shot at Cam Newton for Week 10?

Cam Newton quickly signed with the Carolina Panthers as soon as news broke that they were interested in the former MVP. For Week 10, Newton may not be available to play yet. The Panthers previously announced that backup P.J. Walker would start this week (the announcement came before Newton's signing). If he doesn't start, it will be because it's too late in the week to integrate Newton into the game script. Newton reportedly did get vaccinated in October.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo From @gmfb Weekend: Sources tell me and @RapSheet teams have been told Cam Newton is now vaccinated. So the debate on whether that's an impediment to his being back in the NFL is now moot. From @gmfb Weekend: Sources tell me and @RapSheet teams have been told Cam Newton is now vaccinated. So the debate on whether that's an impediment to his being back in the NFL is now moot. https://t.co/SefERRGLfH

Fantasy managers should pick up Cam Newton now and stash him on their bench. It’s doubtful that the Panthers would start Newton 3 days after signing him, but it’s not impossible. Fantasy managers should stay on top of the news between now and Sunday morning to confirm whether Newton will suit up and start.

If he were to play, the Panthers could keep the playbook simple and just have Newton run a basic offense around handing off the ball to Christian McCaffrey 20+ times. He would remain a rushing TD-dependent QB to have any fantasy value.

Coincidentally, Cam Newton will most certainly start Week 11 against his former coach, Ron Rivera. For the Panthers to succeed for the rest of this season, Newton will have to find a way to get WRs D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson more receptions. For fantasy purposes, it’s possible for the Panthers offense to support two WRs, as evidenced by Teddy Bridgewater at the helm last season.

It helps if RB Christian McCaffrey stays healthy and keeps defenses honest. Cam Newton has not played for Matt Rhule before, so how he fits into this offense will be important to his fantasy value for the rest of the season.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fantasy managers looking for a streaming QB or desperate for a fill-in starter should absolutely pick up Cam Newton because of his rushing ability. If he can find his old passing form, then his ceiling will be higher and reward those who took a shot at him. If you have space on your bench, pick him up today and confirm whether he is starting for Week 10. If not, Cam Newton is worth holding onto until Week 11 against the Washington Football Team.

Edited by Windy Goodloe