NFL Twitter goes berserk over Cam Newton's Panthers homecoming

On Thursday morning, NFL fans awoke to the news that free agent quarterback Cam Newton was at the Carolina Panthers facility meeting with head coach Matt Rhule. A few hours later it was officially announced that Newton was in fact re-signing with is former team.

The Panthers are in need of a starting quarterback. Sam Darnold has a fractured scapula and will be out for an extended period of time. The Panthers have P.J. Walker as QB2 and he was expected to make the start this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers also signed Matt Barkley this week for added depth.

The Panthers will now have their former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton back leading the offense, at least for the time being. Newton's one-year deal will be for the rest of the 2021 NFL season. The deal had $4.5 million guaranteed and can reach as high as $10 million, plus an additional signing bonus of $1.5 million.

Twitter reacts to Carolina Panthers reunion with QB Cam Newton

The Carolina Panthers are now set to reunite with their former first-overall draft pick, quarterback Cam Newton, as of Thursday afternoon. Although Newton was a former NFL MVP and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, both sides decided to part ways in early 2020.

Newton then signed with the New England Patriots on consecutive one-year deals before he was released at the end of August.

Now with Newton due to fill in for Darnold, who is dealing with a fractured scapula, social media was buzzing with emotion.

Former and current NFL players even took to Twitter with their excitement about Newton's return.

There have been plenty of reactions, including the fact that Cam Newton will be an improvement to the offense, which is now run by offensive guru Joe Brady.

Newton will once again be sporting the number one jersey for the Carolina Panthers, a jersey that he made iconic during his tenure with the team.

It is unknown whether Cam Newton will be able to start this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals on the road. Newton will have a new offense to learn, with Joe Brady as offensive coordinator and Matt Rhule as head coach. There have also been a significant number of changes since Newton last played with the Panthers.

