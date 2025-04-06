Cam Newton takes issue with Browns owner's comments on $230,000,000 Deshaun Watson move by bringing up Kirk Cousins' contract

The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson in 2022. They gave up a major haul to acquire the quarterback from Houston and then signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Since then, Watson has played just 19 games for Cleveland across three seasons. He tore his Achilles in Week 7 of last season and then suffered another Achilles tear in January.

Watson is expected to miss the entirety of next season, and it's quite possible that he has played his last game for Cleveland.

The Browns have looked better without him, and on March 30, the franchise's owner, Jimmy Haslam, said that the team "missed big" on the trade for Watson.

It is not common for an owner to publicly say that the move to acquire a player didn't work out, so Cam Newton took issue with it. He discussed the topic on Saturday's episode of his podcast "4Th&1 with Cam Newton."

The former NFL MVP suggested that the Atlanta Falcons owner should also admit that the decision to give Kirk Cousins a four-year, $180 million contract wasn't the right one.

“If the Atlanta Falcons ain't gonna admit just like this owner admitted, I don't like it,” Newton said. “Because I don't like how they throwing on Deshaun Watson, bro. I really don't. I'm ready for the Atlanta Falcons to admit that they effed up the whole Kirk Cousins situation." …

“This ain't the first time somebody has made or spent a lot of money on a quarterback, and it didn't pan out. I just hate that it's just Deshaun Watson. You can go down the line of quarterbacks in the past that has gotten the bag and didn't pan out.”

Cousins started 14 games for the Falcons last season before being benched for Michael Penix Jr. Like Watson, Cousins has likely played his last game for his current team.

Cousins has been linked with a move to the Browns, and if the AFC North team doesn't draft a quarterback, they could trade for the veteran.

Browns could find Deshaun Watson's replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft

Deshaun Watson: Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

The Browns have the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's unlikely that they will use it to select a quarterback, as Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are expected to be available for Cleveland to choose from.

Browns also have the 33rd overall pick and could draft a quarterback with it. Louisville's Tyler Shough and Alabama's Jalen Milroe will be options worth considering for Kevin Stefanski and his staff.

Haslam's comments indicate that Watson's tenure in Cleveland is all but over, so the franchise has to find someone for their future. The Browns could also be aggressive in the draft and could make a move for Jaxson Dart by making a trade to get another first-round pick.

