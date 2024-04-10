Cam Newton takes a shot at Jerry Jones for keeping Dak Prescott ‘leashed’ at the Cowboys

Cam Newton isn’t the one to back off from expressing himself. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback has made a habit of calling out things in the football world that aren’t to his liking. And his latest target is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Jones has been at the helm of the Cowboys for more than three decades. The 81-year-old became the majority owner of the franchise in 1989 and has implemented his brand of football on the Texas-based team. However, 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton disagrees with Jones' methods.

Newton recently appeared on three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, "Club Shay Shay." As former Denver Broncos player Sharpe inquired about the issues at the Dallas Cowboys, particularly quarterback Dak Prescott’s contract extension, Newton did not hold back.

"This message is to Dak Prescott," Newton said, "we are looking for that m*****f*****g dog, and I don't think Jerry Jones will allow him to become that because you got to be politically correct; you got to be almost the president of football almost to be the signal caller for the Dallas Cowboys.

"What Dallas Cowboys need at that quarterback position is somebody to say no f**k that. This my sh*t. This is what we gonna do. I hear all that. But we try to win. We try to win, yes or no? OK, cool. Now unleash me and let me win this football game. That type of aura. I don't think Dak can be that.

"See what I'm saying. So those are going to be very combative forces. That I don't know if they can get to that next level."

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, and the franchise is reportedly yet to start negotiations about an extension. If the Cowboys do not end up re-signing Prescott until January of next year, the 30-year-old is set to become a free agent.

The Cowboys could end up losing Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL draft. The Mississippi State alum was not a highly touted quarterback going into the draft, and the Cowboys managed to scoop him in the fourth round. However, since his rookie season, Dak Prescott has become the starter for "America's Team."

NFC wild-card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys did leave it late in 2021 as well, signing Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract that broke the quarterback payment market. A similar case could exist for this season as well. If not, Prescott would be heading toward free agency in 2025.