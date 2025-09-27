Cam Newton torches Tua Tagovailoa, calls Dolphins QB as "main ingredient" for "Love Island drama" in Miami after 0-3 start

Former NFL star Cam Newton did not mince his words when talking about Tua Tagovailoa's on-field performance. The quarterback has lost all three games that he's played with the Miami Dolphins so far this season.During an appearance on ESPN's 'First Take', Newton highlighted how Tua Tagovailoa's performance is not living up to the expectations that fans have from him. He also stated how it feels like the quarterback is a part of a 'Love Island drama' in Miami.&quot;Okay, part of me wants to admit and say anybody can go 0-3, ...&quot; Newton said. &quot;But this is where we have to understand, do I feel a certain type of way? Absolutely not. I've said what I've said and I stand over what I said.&quot;&quot;This Tua Tagovailoa that we have seen in the last 12 months, is not something and someone that is indicitive of what we've seen before. ... When I see the situation that has taken place at Miami, it's more 'Love Island drama' than football. And a large part, I wouldn't say it's all on Tua, but it is a main ingredient. And I just know what he is capable of. ...&quot;This is not the first time that Cam Newton has publicly called out Tagovailoa's performance. Last week on 'First Take', He also talked about the quarterback's four-year contract extension that he had signed in July 2024, worth $212.4 million, and how his stats are not justifying his payout.Tua Tagovailoa responds to backlash from Cam NewtonDuring Thursday's media availability, Tagovailoa responded to Cam Newton's criticism about his game.The quarterback highlighted how the 2015 NFL MVP is able to share such takes because he is behind a mic and not witnessing the struggles of the position on the field.&quot;Anybody can play quarterback in this league then,&quot; Tagovailoa said. &quot;I mean, I want to see anybody on the streets come and play quarterback. I mean Cam's doing his thing for sure. But I think it's easier to be able to hold the clicker and talk about it that way.&quot;&quot;Or talk about what someone else is doing wrong when you're not going out and having to do the same as them. ... It's easy to do that. I think anybody can do that. I don't think anybody can play quarterback.&quot;So far in three games, Tua Tagovailoa has recorded 575 yards and five TDs passing while throwing four interceptions. The Dolphins are next scheduled to face the Jets on Sept. 29 at Hard Rock Stadium.