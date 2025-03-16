"Cam Skattebo get ready to be a 49er" - Fans react as RB Jordan Mason gets traded to Vikings in free agency

Jordan Mason will be playing outside Santa Clara for the first time in his career. On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers reported traded the tendered three-year backup running back to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2026 sixth-round pick and a 2025 swap.

Ad

He subsequently received a two-year, $12-million deal ($7 million guaranteed) from his new team:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A few fans predicted Cam Skattebo would replace him in the 49ers' running back corps:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Cam Skattebo get ready to be a 49er."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other reactions can be seen below:

"That’s a good pickup and backup for Aaron Jones," one praised.

"Man I don’t even recognize my 49ers. Are we in rebuild mode now?" another wondered.

"Not happy. He was great for us and we’re shipping him off. The Niners have no clue what they’re doing this off season," another lamented.

Ad

When Christian McCaffrey suffered what would ultimately become season-changing injuries to his calf and Achilles, Jordan Mason found himself in an unexpected role: starter.

Recapping Jordan Mason's 2024 season and subsequent interest from other teams

In the season-opener against the New York Jets, he exploded for 147 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries as the 49ers won 32-19. He continued that form the following week at the Minnesota Vikings, rushing 20 times for 100 yards and a touchdown in a loss.

Ad

He had his last strong performance against the New England Patriots carrying the ball 24 times for 123 yards and a touchdown, eventually ending his season as the team's leading rusher with 153 carries for 789 yards and three touchdowns.

In the days before free agency, NBC Sports' Matthew Berry reported:

"There’s actually been a lot of trade inquiries about Mason. Don’t be surprised if (he) gets dealt. This is just me talking, but I feel like it’s not an NFL draft until Kyle Shanahan has taken a late round RB."

Ad

Adam Schefter also discussed the traade rumors on a recent episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show:

"But the Niners — again, for them to play in the free-agency sandbox — they're going to have to find ways to clear out salary, whether that's through Brandon Aiyuk or Jordan Mason or any other player who they don't bring back or let go. They have to find ways to get money to help field the kind of roster that they want."

Now, just days after, Mason is headed to Minneapolis to back up Aaron Jones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback