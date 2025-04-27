Cam Skattebo and GF Chloe Rodriguez rock Giants hats in post-draft selfie

New York Giants' fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo and his girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez embraced their new favorite team's colors with pride after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Rodriguez posted a cozy snap with her boyfriend on Instagram Stories, showing both sporting Giants draft caps on Sunday.

Cam Skattebo and GF Chloe Rodriguez IG Story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Skattebo was selected 105th overall by the Giants. The former Arizona State running back became a little emotional after he was picked, celebrating the special moment with his girlfirend and family.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Rodriguez posted a series of pictures as well on Instagram from when Skattebo was drafted. She wrote in the caption:

"I love supporting you, keep making us proud. ❤️time to head back east, go @nygiants ! #THUMPER"

Rodriguez's support for Cam Skattebo has been consistent throughout his college career. In January, she cheered him on during Arizona State's playoff loss to Texas, where he was named offensive MVP despite the Sun Devils falling 39-31 in a thrilling contest.

Ad

Cam Skattebo gets emotional as his name is called

The 5-feet-11, 219-lbs RB from Rio Linda, California, had just a single Division I scholarship offer out of high school - Sacramento State.

Ad

Following his emergence at Sacramento State, he jumped to Arizona State in 2023. His work for the Sun Devils was great, rushing for 1,711 yards and 21 scores. He also added 605 receiving yards and three scores through the air, showing himself to be a threat from anywhere on the field.

The raw emotion as Cam Skattebo learned of the Giants' offer in the call was shown in a video posted by On3's CFB Instagram account. He was surrounded by loved ones, his eyes teared up as years of toil paid off with his NFL aspirations turning into a reality.

Ad

Now with a reported $5.13 million rookie contract, Skattebo joins a Giants backfield that includes 2024 fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. and veteran Devin Singletary.

As the couple prepare for their move across the country, Rodriguez is as excited as ever for their next chapter.

She is herself a former athlete who competed in track and field and cheerleading at Sacramento State. Before Arizona State's CFP clash against Texas, she displayed her support by wearing a custom denim jacket with "SKATTEBO" and his number 4 on the back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.