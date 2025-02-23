Cam Skattebo ‘might convince’ NFL OCs to be RB1 with ‘strong performance at the combine,’ says NFL analyst

Former Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo made a name for himself last season after helping the Sun Devils to qualify for the College Football Playoff. He set a school record with 1,711 rushing yards in a single season.

NFL analyst Bucky Brooks shared his take on some of the prospects heading to the Combine this week. Brooks said that Skattebo's 2024 season made him a popular name in college football which will help him in the draft process.

Brooks said if Skattebo has a solid NFL Combine outing, he could ask some offensive coordinators in the league to make him their RB1.

"As a rugged runner with outstanding strength, power, balance and body control, Cam Skattebo is ideally suited to operate as a featured runner in a downhill system," Brooks wrote on NFL.com.

"Though he can add a dimension as a soft-handed pass catcher with underrated playmaking ability in space, the Arizona State standout is a throwback type built for the NFL’s running back renaissance. With a strong performance at the combine, he might convince a few play-callers he can fill a role as a primary back as a pro."

Brooks referred to Cam Skattebo as a "throwback" type of running back as his size and playmaker ability are similar to running backs of the past.

NFL analyst compared Cam Skattebo to James Conner

NFL mock drafts have running back Cam Skattebo getting drafted anywhere from the second round to the fourth round. The NFL Combine and impending pro days could shake that up a bit.

On Thursday, NFL reporters had a conference call regarding the NFL Draft and analyst Daniel Jeremiah spoke about Skattebo's abilities as a running back. He said that Skattebo "chooses violence" when he runs, speaking of his ability to run through opposing defenses. He said that his ability to keep running after contact is also impressive.

“I was looking at my notes on him," Jeremiah said. "And this kid, he just chooses violence. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a more aggressive runner who just seeks out contact and can absorb contact. When I was looking for a comp for him, my first thought was, ‘OK, he’s like a shrunk-down James Conner.’"

Conner was a third-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. In 2021, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals and has amassed over 1,000 rushing yards in the last two seasons.

