Running back Cam Skattebo was a standout at Arizona State, helping the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff this past season. Skattebo is now looking to make his NFL dreams a reality and the NFL Combine this week was the first step.

Skattebo did both the broad and vertical jumps but didn't perform the 40-yard dash. His broad jump was an impressive 10 feet 3 inches and his vertical jump was 39.50 inches, which NFL fans found exciting. The NFL's official account on X even mentioned how Skattebo capped off his day by meeting comedian and actor David Spade.

Fans on X reacted to Cam Skattebo's performance this weekend and some even compared him to San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey. Others noted that these two performances could improve his draft stock:

"He’s gonna be better than Christian McAffrey one day," one fan said.

Others said that his vertical and broad jump numbers were similar to New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy, who had a solid rookie season:

"He’s going to be a solid RB," another fan said

"These numbers are virtually identical to #Giants' breakout rookie Tyrone Tracy last year. At his power profile, this is pretty wow," another stated.

In 2024, Cam Skattebo played 13 games in which he had 293 rushing attempts for a total of 1,711 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. He also had 45 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

"Please take him @dallascowboys," one Cowboys fan begged.

"Way to "ROCK IT"@camskattebo5," one person said.

"Elite athleticism and a celebrity meetup? Skattebo’s winning on all fronts today," another shared.

Why did RB Cam Skattebo run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine?

Former Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo didn't participate in the running drills, nor did he run the 40-yard dash at this weekend's NFL Combine. According to CBS Sports, Skattebo is dealing with a hamstring issue and decided it was best to not further complicate the issue by participating in those drills.

The 23-year-old is expected to be a mid-draft selection perhaps a late second-round or early third-round draft pick. Skattebo finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting and was named the Peach Bowl Offensive MVP after rushing for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

It's unclear whether Skattebo will participate in drills at his Arizona State Pro Day and he presents an intriguing prospect in the draft.

