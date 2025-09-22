Cam Skattebo's GF Chloe Rodriguez dons blue in custom Giants RB-inspired outfit for Week 3 game vs. Chiefs

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo was one of the bright spots for Brian Daboll in the Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants could not get the win as the Chiefs beat them 22-9, but Skattebo had support in the stands from his girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez.
After the game, Rodriguez turned heads on Instagram by sharing photos from her game night at the MetLife Stadium. She was dressed in a custom blue off-shoulder sweater that matched the Giants’ jersey colors and black denim pants featuring Skattebo’s jersey No. 4 stitched onto them. To complete the look, she added a red handbag and matching heels.
Rodriguez also added a two-word message in the caption,
“Happy Sunday,” along with a blue heart emoji.
One of the posts showed the couple posing together inside the stadium.
Cam Skattebo’s girlfriend is no stranger to showing support in custom merch
Last month, the Giants faced the New England Patriots in a preseason game. Skattebo's GF came to cheer for her beau. Later, she posted a picture on IG and posed with Giants RB and dropped a two-word caption:
“Game time,” and tagged the Giants' RB.
In the post, Chloee Rodriguez was dressed in a custom-made jacket for the game. The outfit featured a black jacket with "Skattebo" and "New York Giants" written on it. The 23-year-old paired the jacket with blue denim pants. The Giants won that night, beating the Patriots 42-10. Have a look:
The couple first met at Sacramento State, where Skattebo played from 2021 to 2022. Rodriguez was part of the school’s cheerleading squad while also running track. She graduated in 2024 and has since been seen at many of Skattebo’s games, supporting him from the stands.
