Cam Skattebo sends bold 4-word warning to NFL while hyping partnership with Jaxson Dart after Giants’ 34-17 win vs. Eagles

Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart were thoroughly impressive in the New York Giants' win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. Dart posted a stat line of 195 passing yards, one passing touchdown, 58 rushing yards, and one rushing TD, while Skattebo finished with 19 carries, 98 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns. The Eagles had no answers for Dart's dexterity and Skattebo's fearless running.Following the game, Skattebo took to Instagram to Instagram and posted a series of pictures with his starting quarterback. The Arizona State Sun Devils product issued a four-word warning to the rest of the league via the post caption. He wrote,&quot;Top 2… Not 2&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThese are fighting words from the rookie running back, who believes that he and Jaxson Dart are the best one-two punch in the NFL. The Giants drafted Dart in the first round and Skattebo in the fourth.It might have taken a few games for the duo to earn their starting roles, but it seems like they're here to stay.Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart break long-standing Giants record against EaglesCam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart rewrote the New York Giants' record books on Thursday night. The duo put the league on notice throughout their 34-17 win over Nick Sirianni's side.According to CBS Sports, Dart and Skattebo are the first Giants rookie duo to each register rushing touchdowns since Larry Heater and Leon Perry in the 1980 season. Both Heater and Perry had decent stints with the Giants, and they might now have successors in the 2025 draft duo.Furthermore, Dart is the third quarterback since 1950 to record 50 yards rushing in his first three starts. He joins Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson and reigning Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts on the illustrious list.Cam Skattebo is the first Giants rookie to rush for three touchdowns in a single fixture since Charlie Evans in 1971. Plus, he did it against reigning Super Bowl champions and one of the best-drilled defenses in the league.Next up for the duo is a Week 7 matchup against the Denver Broncos. They'll look to create even more history in the game. The New York Giants are searching for their first postseason appearance since 2022, and they'll need to put more wins on the board to make it a reality.