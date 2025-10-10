  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Somebody tell Cam Skattebo that Zack Baun has a family": Emmanuel Acho loses his mind as Giants RB headbutts Eagles LB during Week 6 TNF

"Somebody tell Cam Skattebo that Zack Baun has a family": Emmanuel Acho loses his mind as Giants RB headbutts Eagles LB during Week 6 TNF

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 10, 2025 11:23 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants - Source: Getty
"Somebody tell Cam Skattebo that Zack Baun has a family": Emmanuel Acho loses his mind as Giants RB headbutts Eagles LB during Week 6 TNF

Cam Skattebo lit up the Gridiron in the New York Giants' win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The rookie running back headbutted Eagles linebacker Zack Baun on his way to a second touchdown of the night (he finished with three in the contest).

Ad

NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho lost his mind over the move and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to give props to the New York Giants rookie. Acho wrote,

"OMG!!! Somebody tell Cam Skattebo that Zack Baun has a family!!! RELAAAAAX 😳😳"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Skattebo was in fine form, finishing the contest with a stat line of 19 carries, 98 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. His highlight reel headbutt on Pro Bowler Zack Baun was the exclamation point in the Thursday Night Football showdown.

Skattebo has stepped up in the absence of Tyrone Tracy Jr. Tracy Jr. started the season as the New York Giants' RB1 but suffered a shoulder injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. Skattebo has since made the RB1 role his own, and he was a major factor in the Giants beating the reigning Super Bowl champs in Week 6.

Ad
Ad

What's next for Cam Skattebo and the New York Giants?

Cam Skattebo was one of the best players in collegiate football during his time with the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Giants selected him in Round 4 of this year's draft, and it's looking like one of the steals of the 2025 NFL draft.

Skattebo has amassed a stat line of 82 carries, 338 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns. He's also added 20 catches and 155 receiving yards for good measure. Furthermore, Skattebo's infectious personality has given the Giants' locker room a boost as they embark on a long-overdue rebuild.

Next up for Skattebo and the New York Giants is a Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos. It'll be a showdown between two sides that have defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles in the current campaign. Expect Brian Daboll's side to leave it all on the Gridiron as they chase their third victory of the campaign.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications