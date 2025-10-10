"Somebody tell Cam Skattebo that Zack Baun has a family": Emmanuel Acho loses his mind as Giants RB headbutts Eagles LB during Week 6 TNF

Cam Skattebo lit up the Gridiron in the New York Giants' win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. The rookie running back headbutted Eagles linebacker Zack Baun on his way to a second touchdown of the night (he finished with three in the contest).NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho lost his mind over the move and took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to give props to the New York Giants rookie. Acho wrote,&quot;OMG!!! Somebody tell Cam Skattebo that Zack Baun has a family!!! RELAAAAAX 😳😳&quot;Skattebo was in fine form, finishing the contest with a stat line of 19 carries, 98 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. His highlight reel headbutt on Pro Bowler Zack Baun was the exclamation point in the Thursday Night Football showdown.Skattebo has stepped up in the absence of Tyrone Tracy Jr. Tracy Jr. started the season as the New York Giants' RB1 but suffered a shoulder injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. Skattebo has since made the RB1 role his own, and he was a major factor in the Giants beating the reigning Super Bowl champs in Week 6.What's next for Cam Skattebo and the New York Giants?Cam Skattebo was one of the best players in collegiate football during his time with the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Giants selected him in Round 4 of this year's draft, and it's looking like one of the steals of the 2025 NFL draft.Skattebo has amassed a stat line of 82 carries, 338 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns. He's also added 20 catches and 155 receiving yards for good measure. Furthermore, Skattebo's infectious personality has given the Giants' locker room a boost as they embark on a long-overdue rebuild.Next up for Skattebo and the New York Giants is a Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos. It'll be a showdown between two sides that have defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles in the current campaign. Expect Brian Daboll's side to leave it all on the Gridiron as they chase their third victory of the campaign.