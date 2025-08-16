“Cam Ward needs some receivers”: NFL fans roast Titans QB’s bold claim of top 5 WR room after Van Jefferson drop vs. Falcons

During a press conference on Wednesday, Cam Ward hyped up the Tennessee Titans' wide receiver room. Despite the lack of a noteworthy player on the WR depth chart, the rookie quarterback claimed that he had a 'top-five receiver corps' in the league.&quot;I think honestly, I have a top-5 receiver corps in the NFL, including the young guys who make plays,&quot; Ward said. &quot;It's really all about just us, or myself, putting their ball in their frame and letting them make the play. But then it is also those guys being aggressive and making plays for the team.&quot;However, during their second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, veteran WR Van Jefferson failed to live up to Cam Ward's claim. He dropped a pass from the rookie quarterback in the first half of the game. This resulted in Ward still searching for his first passing touchdown in the NFL despite the Titans' 23-20 victory.Fans took to social media to troll Ward while expressing their concerns about the team's wide receivers.JC @phivelyfeLINKCam Ward needs some receiversDUVAL🔛🔝 @EichelBetterLINKCam Ward said his receiver room is top 5 in football and they responded by dropping 3 passes😭 hilarious franchiseNick Karas Football @KarasFootballLINK@NFL_DovKleiman Van Jefferson is an absolute hack. Horrible Ram worse Titan.Fitz @Fitz3201LINK@NFL_DovKleiman Top five receiving core by the way 😂BetOnline @BetOnline_agLINK@NFL_DovKleiman He just told us he had a top 5 WR crew😭Regular Guy™ @LordAlpa69LINK@NFL_DovKleiman Top 5 unit my ass 😂Ward shared playing time with Brandon Allen and Trevor Siemian during their showdown against the Falcons. He completed two of the seven passes he attempted on the field while recording 37 passing yards.Allen scored the only passing touchdowns for the Titans in the second quarter when he found Gunnar Helm with a 25-yard dime.Colin Cowherd calls out Cam Ward after his top-five WR corps commentThe Titans head into the 2025 season with a few new faces in the WR department. Calvin Ridley is the only returning veteran, while others like Van Jefferson and James Proche II are gearing up for their debut with the team alongside rookies they acquired in this year's draft.While Cam Ward claims that his WR room is top-five in the league, Colin Cowherd had a different take on the situation.&quot;It's like that show Chopped, when you give a chef a basket and it's got bok choy, a sweet potato, Skittles, some octopus and some red licorice and you're like, 'Hey, make a delicious meal,'&quot; Cowherd said as per Sports Illustrated.&quot;Well, this is not going to be Zagat-rated. I kind of feel like this. Tennessee's O-line is bad. Their wide receiving corps is bottom five in the league. I like the coach but he is unproven.&quot;The Titans finished fourth in the AFC South with a 3-14 record last year. Can they improve on this record with the offense that they have alongside Cam Ward as their starting quarterback?