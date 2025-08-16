  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Insider links Titans to Cowboys WR after Van Jefferson drops Cam Ward’s 53-YD pass vs. Falcons

NFL Insider links Titans to Cowboys WR after Van Jefferson drops Cam Ward’s 53-YD pass vs. Falcons

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 16, 2025 02:08 GMT
Cam Ward and Van Jefferson (Credits: SK library)
Cam Ward and Van Jefferson (Credits: SK library)

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward made his second appearance for the Tennessee Titans during their preseason game against the Falcons on Saturday. During the first quarter of the game, veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson made a critical mistake.

Ad

He dropped a 53-yard dime of a pass from Cam Ward. Had he made the catch and made a run for the endzone, it would have been the rookie quarterback's first passing touchdown at the professional level.

Following Jefferson's mistake, NFL Insider Marcus Mosher made an interesting statement on X. According to him, the Titans might improve their WR department next offseason. He predicts them to sign George Pickens from the Dallas Cowboys by offering him a lucrative contract.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I've been joking about it on the pod but I can 100% see the Titans throwing a huge bag on George Pickens next offseason," Mosher wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

George Pickens spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In May, he was traded to the Cowboys for a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 fifth-round pick. He is yet to make his debut for the team as coach Brian Schottenheimer decided to bench him during last week's 31-21 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Van Jefferson was George Pickens' teammate last season. He joined the Steelers on a one-year deal and put up 276 yards and two TDs receiving. In March, he signed a one-year deal with the Titans worth $2.5 million.

Ad

Cam Ward makes a bold statement about the Titans' WR room

Before the showdown against the Falcons, the rookie quarterback made a bold claim during Wednesday's press conference.

While talking about the team's WR room, Cam Ward claimed that the Titans have one of the top-five receiver corps in the league.

"I think honestly, I have top five receiver corps in the NFL, including the young guys who make plays," Ward said. "It's really all about just us, or myself, putting the ball in their frame and letting them make the play. But then it is also those guys being aggressive and making plays for the team."
Ad
Ad

The Titans brought in Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson and James Proche II this year, with Calvin Ridley as the only returning veteran on the team.

They utilized this year's NFL draft to acquire rookies Chimere Dike and Eric Ayomanor. Can these players provide Cam Ward the support he needs on the offense during his debut campaign this year?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications