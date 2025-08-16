NFL Insider links Titans to Cowboys WR after Van Jefferson drops Cam Ward’s 53-YD pass vs. Falcons

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward made his second appearance for the Tennessee Titans during their preseason game against the Falcons on Saturday. During the first quarter of the game, veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson made a critical mistake.He dropped a 53-yard dime of a pass from Cam Ward. Had he made the catch and made a run for the endzone, it would have been the rookie quarterback's first passing touchdown at the professional level.Following Jefferson's mistake, NFL Insider Marcus Mosher made an interesting statement on X. According to him, the Titans might improve their WR department next offseason. He predicts them to sign George Pickens from the Dallas Cowboys by offering him a lucrative contract.&quot;I've been joking about it on the pod but I can 100% see the Titans throwing a huge bag on George Pickens next offseason,&quot; Mosher wrote.George Pickens spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In May, he was traded to the Cowboys for a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 fifth-round pick. He is yet to make his debut for the team as coach Brian Schottenheimer decided to bench him during last week's 31-21 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.Van Jefferson was George Pickens' teammate last season. He joined the Steelers on a one-year deal and put up 276 yards and two TDs receiving. In March, he signed a one-year deal with the Titans worth $2.5 million.Cam Ward makes a bold statement about the Titans' WR roomBefore the showdown against the Falcons, the rookie quarterback made a bold claim during Wednesday's press conference.While talking about the team's WR room, Cam Ward claimed that the Titans have one of the top-five receiver corps in the league.&quot;I think honestly, I have top five receiver corps in the NFL, including the young guys who make plays,&quot; Ward said. &quot;It's really all about just us, or myself, putting the ball in their frame and letting them make the play. But then it is also those guys being aggressive and making plays for the team.&quot;The Titans brought in Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson and James Proche II this year, with Calvin Ridley as the only returning veteran on the team.They utilized this year's NFL draft to acquire rookies Chimere Dike and Eric Ayomanor. Can these players provide Cam Ward the support he needs on the offense during his debut campaign this year?