Cam Ward sets sights on replacing Aaron Rodgers at Jets ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Stepping into the shoes of a future Hall of Fame quarterback in a demanding market like New York doesn’t scare Cam Ward.

Ad

The former Miami Hurricanes quarterback, projected to be the first player off the board at his position in April’s draft, would relish the opportunity to replace Aaron Rodgers as the New York Jets starter in 2025.

At the NFL Combine on Friday, the 2024 Consensus All-American said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Being able to talk with their head coach (Aaron Glenn) for the first time, I was excited," Ward said. "I think the Jets are, you know, not too far off, maybe a couple of pieces. I’m just hoping I can be one of them."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last season, the Jets finished with a 5-12 record and third in the AFC East despite having a four-time NFL MVP in Rodgers. The former Super Bowl champion with the Green Bay Packers didn’t have his best years in New York, missing most of 2023 with a torn Achilles tendon and throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2024.

The Jets released him earlier this month, and Ward could be one of those missing pieces he talked about on their roster. New York owns the sixth overall selection in April’s NFL draft.

Ad

Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders are the top two quarterbacks by many analysts' projections in this year’s draft, with the former projected to go as high as No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns in Bucky Brooks’ mock draft board on Tuesday and the latter being right behind him with the third selection to the Giants.

The Jets appeal for Ward

The New York Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010 and have had nine straight losing seasons. There’s also the pressure of performing in a market like New York, where everything you do on and off the field is scrutinized and discussed in the media.

Ad

However, Cam Ward wouldn’t be entering a situation without help. First, there’s Garrett Wilson, who’s had three consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns at wide receiver despite the inconsistency and struggles the team has had at quarterback.

Davante Adams is a three-time First-team All-Pro, who had 854 yards through the air in 2024, while Breece Hall had 483 yards receiving to go along with 876 on the ground.

There are pieces for Ward to work with, and the 2024 Manning Award winner isn’t afraid of a challenge or playing in a demanding market like the Meadowlands. In his only season with the Miami Hurricanes, Ward had a career-high 67.2 completion percentage, averaging 9.5 yards per throw and a passer rating of 172.2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.