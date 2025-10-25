  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cameron Brink sends 4-word message to Isaac Rochell after taking over Chargers game in mini skirt and cowboys boots

Cameron Brink sends 4-word message to Isaac Rochell after taking over Chargers game in mini skirt and cowboys boots

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 25, 2025 18:00 GMT
Cameron Brink sends 4-word message to Isaac Rochell after taking over Chargers game in mini skirt and cowboys boots
Cameron Brink sends 4-word message to Isaac Rochell after taking over Chargers game in mini skirt and cowboys boots (Credits: Getty and @cameronbrink22 Instagram)

Former NFL defensive end Isaac Rochell linked up with Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink at SoFi Stadium on Thursday as both were attending Chargers vs. Vikings Week 8 game. On Friday, Rochell shared a picture with the WNBA star on Instagram.

Ad
"Meet Scottie’s favorite player, Cameron Brink," Rochell said.

To which, Brink commented:

"🥹🥹🫶🏻🫶🏻 So great meeting you."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Scottie is Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch's daughter. She was born in December 2023.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @isaacrochell)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @isaacrochell)

On Thursday, Cameron Brink was the special guest who fired up the Thunder Siren before kickoff, a Chargers tradition to hype up the crowd. For the Week 8 game, she wore a white miniskirt, black tube top, short white jacket, brown cowboy boots and a white cap.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Chargers played the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday and won big, 37-10. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw three touchdowns and ran for 62 yards. Running back Kimani Vidal added 117 rushing yards and a touchdown.

This win puts the Chargers at 5-3 for the season. The next Los Angeles Chargers game is on November 2 against the Titans after a bye-week in Week 9.

Also Read: Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch reveals an ugly side of being married to NFL player

Ad

Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch takes a playful jab at ex-Chargers DE over "marathon"

Four days after Isaac Rochell participated in the 2025 Chicago Marathon on October 12, his wife Allison Kuch shared a witty take on Instagram. Sharing a short clip of them running on treadmill in the gym, Kuch wrote:

"Apparently, 7 years in the NFL wasn't enough for him. Now, the MF is running marathons."
Ad

Just before running the Chicago Marathon, Rochell got real about how tough marathon training is and even compared to football.

“Prepping for a marathon is way harder than prepping for an NFL game. Sorry, NFL players. The scrawny runners, they have it harder," Rochell said in an Instagram video on October 12.

Rochell's knack for marathons comes three months after he signed a one-day contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ad
Ad

The reason was to officially retire with the team that drafted him back in 2017. This happened after he announced his NFL retirement on February 2, 2025, after getting released by the Las Vegas Raiders on November 14, 2024.

Also Read: Ex-Chargers DE Isaac Rochell’s wife, Allison Kuch, posts throwback pregnancy picture while labelling it "terrifying time" of life

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications