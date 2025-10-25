Cameron Brink sends 4-word message to Isaac Rochell after taking over Chargers game in mini skirt and cowboys boots

Former NFL defensive end Isaac Rochell linked up with Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink at SoFi Stadium on Thursday as both were attending Chargers vs. Vikings Week 8 game. On Friday, Rochell shared a picture with the WNBA star on Instagram.&quot;Meet Scottie’s favorite player, Cameron Brink,&quot; Rochell said.To which, Brink commented:&quot;🥹🥹🫶🏻🫶🏻 So great meeting you.&quot;Scottie is Isaac Rochell and Allison Kuch's daughter. She was born in December 2023.Source: (Via Instagram/ @isaacrochell)On Thursday, Cameron Brink was the special guest who fired up the Thunder Siren before kickoff, a Chargers tradition to hype up the crowd. For the Week 8 game, she wore a white miniskirt, black tube top, short white jacket, brown cowboy boots and a white cap.The Chargers played the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday and won big, 37-10. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw three touchdowns and ran for 62 yards. Running back Kimani Vidal added 117 rushing yards and a touchdown.This win puts the Chargers at 5-3 for the season. The next Los Angeles Chargers game is on November 2 against the Titans after a bye-week in Week 9.Also Read: Ex-Raiders DE Isaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch reveals an ugly side of being married to NFL playerIsaac Rochell's wife Allison Kuch takes a playful jab at ex-Chargers DE over &quot;marathon&quot;Four days after Isaac Rochell participated in the 2025 Chicago Marathon on October 12, his wife Allison Kuch shared a witty take on Instagram. Sharing a short clip of them running on treadmill in the gym, Kuch wrote:&quot;Apparently, 7 years in the NFL wasn't enough for him. Now, the MF is running marathons.&quot;Just before running the Chicago Marathon, Rochell got real about how tough marathon training is and even compared to football.“Prepping for a marathon is way harder than prepping for an NFL game. Sorry, NFL players. The scrawny runners, they have it harder,&quot; Rochell said in an Instagram video on October 12.Rochell's knack for marathons comes three months after he signed a one-day contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe reason was to officially retire with the team that drafted him back in 2017. This happened after he announced his NFL retirement on February 2, 2025, after getting released by the Las Vegas Raiders on November 14, 2024.Also Read: Ex-Chargers DE Isaac Rochell’s wife, Allison Kuch, posts throwback pregnancy picture while labelling it &quot;terrifying time&quot; of life