Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, has been on the move since her 2023 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit dropped. The bikini model and her famous boyfriend are travelling together presently. But on the flight, she caught him robbing his purse.

Kostek is a well-known name and one of the most popular swimsuit models. The former New England Patriots cheerleader was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Calendar issue for the sixth time. This is an impressive feat, as it was her sixth straight cover - one of the longest stretches in the magazine's history.

So, Kostek celebrated her accomplishment at the 2023 issue launch party that took place at the Hard Rock Hotel in NYC. Then, she said goodbye to the city and moved on to the next location with her long-time beau.

Image Credits: Camille Kostek's Instagram Story

On the flight, Gronk decided to slyly snatch her girlfriend's purse, but she caught him red-handed while doing so. When she showed Robbie G's face on her Instagram Story, he was smiling mischievously, which showed that he was grabbing her purse in a playful way.

Kostek wrote on her story:

"Caught this man stealing my purse"

Camille Kostek asked people to pay attention to an urgent matter

Kostek and Gronk

As a swimsuit model, Camille Kostek spends a large part of her career by the beach, getting her snaps clicked. Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Calendar issue took place on the pristine beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Therefore, she has always spoken about the preservation and maintenance of the ocean. Also, Kostek's partnership with 4Ocean makes her an even more powerful advocate for the cause.

4Ocean is an organization that is devoted to ending the plastic crisis and help spread awareness about this cause. Kostek spoke to her fans a few days ago via an Instagram Story.

“With 70% of earth’s surface covered in water, our oceans are in desperate need of protection. Now, while there are steps that we can take to help our planet heal, people cannot be part of the solution until they’re aware of the problem. So one small change like switching to reusables in your day-to-day will make all the difference. One person at a time. So pass the message on”.

The model also stated that during the pandemic, she got the opportunity to explore the beaches of Connecticut. But she was saddened on seeing the shoreline littered with waste and decided to inspire her followers to be mindful of the environment.

Camille Kostek also said that she is hopeful about the future and would do her best to work for the cause.

