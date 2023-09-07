Camille Kostek sends love to Gisele Bundchen's new Victoria's Secret collection

Camille Kostek has had a spectacular summer. Working with various brands (including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit), Kostek has been keeping herself busy with travel, photoshoots, and spending some quality time with her family and boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski.

However, the model hasn't stopped hyping up other friends and fellow models.

In a recent Instagram story, Kostek revealed that she was at Victoria's Secret for a fitting. Though there was no indication of it being for a campaign or show, Kostek seemed to have some fun during her visit.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's official IG (@camillekostek)

Sharing a photo from Bunchen's recent Icon Collection shoot, Kostek sent a white heart to the Brazilian star. Bundchen, having amped up her work in the past few months, is also launching her new cookbook.

Working since the 90s, Bundchen has often been referred to as the original supermodel. Furthermore, she was also the highest-paid one for years to come.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's official IG (@camillekostek)

In another story, Kostek also reached to Hailey Beiber.

However, judging by the new stories Kostek shared, she might officially be a part of any new upcoming Victoria's Secret campaign.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's official IG (@camillekostek)

Apparently, the brand has already given Kostek a present with her name on it. Trying on the pink robe, Kostek herself was touched by the gesture.

"You guys I took the pic quick in the little pink VS runway show robe hanging in my fitting toom thinking it wasn't mine to keep and would just have this photo as a memory from this fitting...and then I realized...It has my name on it".

Camille Kostek has been enjoying vacation with Rob Gronkowski

Despite their busy schedules, Kostek and Rob Gronkowski seemed to have enjoyed the perfect summer. They even went on a few getaways, including the Barbie premiere and a cute trip to the farm.

"My kind of weekend 🌱♥️🌞 ft my boys, farm stands, giant cows, time in the sunshine and @los_sundays"

Image Credit: Kostek's Instagram Post

During some off time with their family, Kostek also decided to have fun by pushing the former New England Patriots star into the pool. Despite the sudden surprise, Gronkowski seemed to enjoy the dip in the water.

That being said, Kostek and Gronkowski have been together since the SI model was a cheerleader for the Patriots. Having to keep their relationship a secret due to the contract Gronk had, it took some time for the couple to start dating publicly.