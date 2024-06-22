Camryn Bynum aims to end Vikings' 48-year drought post Kirk Cousins' departure

Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum is entering Year 4 of his NFL career with the Vikings and is more confident than ever with the pieces in place. After finishing last season with a 7-10 record and missing the playoffs, Bynum thinks the Vikings are Super Bowl-bound this year.

The Vikings safety appeared on NFL Network, speaking with Stacey Dales, and was asked what his expectations were for the upcoming season. With the pieces that the Vikings have on their roster, Bynum expects the Kirk Cousins-less team to make the Super Bowl.

"I expect a Super Bowl. I know everybody says that, and everybody should say that. But you look at the guys on the team, you look at the locker room, all the experience that we have. You look how much depth we have, especially on the defense. So many guys, it’s almost weird looking around because you’re like, ‘OK, how are we all going to get on the field?'

"There’s just so many ballers. You look at the offense. There’s a baller at every position when you look across the whole board. That’s why I’m confident when I say I expect us to be a Super Bowl team. And really, our preparation has to tell it all. You say that every year. Every team says that every year, but we have to put all these names and everything. We have to make it real."

Like Bynum said, most players think it's their team's year to win the Super Bowl. He's displaying confidence and belief that the Vikings can make a run at the Super Bowl. But can they?

With no Kirk Cousins, can the Minnesota Vikings make a run at the Super Bowl this year?

It's good to display confidence the way Camryn Bynum did as a player. However, the odds show that the Vikings don't have a great chance of winning this year's Super Bowl.

As of June 21, the Vikings' odds at winning seven or less games is at -110, and their odds to make the playoffs are +270, according to Caesar's Sportsbooks.

One big reason why Minnesota is a team that isn't viewed as a Super Bowl contender is because they have a big question mark at quarterback. The Vikings lost Kirk Cousins in free agency as he signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

They signed free agent Sam Darnold and drafted Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy in the first round of this year's draft. While the team has yet to officially name a starting quarterback, Darnold is in the driver's seat and should start.

Darnold is an unproven quality starter, going 21-35 in his career. McCarthy is an unproven rookie who may not be ready to play this season.

It would be a big accomplishment for the Vikings to end up in the postseason, let alone the Super Bowl.

