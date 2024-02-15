"Can we leave them alone?": Swifties question NFL's decision to invade Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's intimate moment at Super Bowl

Travis Kelce had his fairy tale moment with his girlfriend on the field at Allegiant Stadium after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to win their third Super Bowl in five years.

After the game, Swift walked onto the field and hugged Kelce before sharing a passionate kiss with her boyfriend. The tight end was visibly emotional and was full of gratitude for his girlfriend, who had a gig in Japan on Saturday and flew to Las Vegas overnight to support her boyfriend on Sunday. Kelce told Swift:

"Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you. Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You're the best, baby. The absolute best."

An overjoyed Swift kept telling Kelce she couldn't believe what she had witnessed.

While it was a beautiful moment, Swifties on X, formerly called Twitter, were uncomfortable with the media's intrusion.

They complained about the cameras being right in Swift and Kelce's faces as they shared an emotional and intimate moment after the tight end won the Super Bowl. Other fans pointed out that the conversation felt unnatural, and the couple wearing mics made it seem scripted. Here are some of the comments:

Was Taylor Swift at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade?

After enjoying the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, many expected Taylor Swift to attend the team's victory parade in Kansas City. However, it wasn't meant to be.

Swift flew out to Australia on Tuesday to continue the international leg of her Eras Tour. She's due to perform in Melbourne on Friday.

The parade went on without Taylor Swift. However, the joyous moment was soured by a shocking mass shooting incident. A gunfire spree claimed the life of one innocent fan and left 21 others, including nine children, injured. The Kansas City Police Department have arrested three suspects in connection to the shootings.

Travis Kelce shared a heartfelt message on social media, writing:

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also shared a short and heartfelt message.

The shocking incident took the wind out of the Super Bowl celebrations and drove the conversation on social back to gun laws in America.