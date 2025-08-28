"Can't believe they didn't retire Keenan Allen's number": NFL fans react as Luther Burden changes number from 87 to 13

Chicago Bears rookie Luther Burden will likely start his NFL career at WR3 behind DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. The franchise selected the former Missouri Tigers wide receiver at No. 39 in April. Burden wore the No. 3 on his back throughout his high school and college career.However, he had to switch to No. 87 as Chicago retired No. 3 in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Bronko Nagurski. According to Bears insider Adam Jahns, Burden changed his number again on Wednesday.&quot;Number changes: WR Luther Burden III will be wearing No. 13 for the Bears. Jahdae Walker is No. 10,&quot; Jahns tweeted.It sparked a discussion on Reddit as fans shared their reactions about the rookie's decision.&quot;Can't believe they didn't retire Keenan Allen's number,&quot; one fan wrote.@CHIBears Subreddit&quot;Can’t hold up the legacy of Tom Waddle,&quot; another fan wrote.Others revealed their feelings about Burden donning the No. 87.&quot;That sucks :( I was really loving the fact we had a receiver wearing an old school number like Muhammad and Waddle,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Really liked the look of the 87 and hoped he’d rep that. But I am old so my opinion is based on childhood memories of all WRs having numbers in the 80s,&quot; one fan commented.More joined in with their ideas about the historic significance of the numbers.&quot;Good for him. 87 is a slow number. In the eighties, I would say 80, 81, 83, 84, and 88 are fast numbers. Willie Gault wore 83. Randy Moss and Joey Galloway wore 84. Single digits and low teens numbers are fast numbers too, obviously,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Shoulda kept #87 because upside down was “LB” smh and it made him stand out,&quot; another fan said.Burdens is expected to be an exciting talent to watch in the upcoming season. He recorded 192 catches for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns in 38 games at the collegiate level. He would love to better or replicate those numbers in the NFL.How did Luther Burden perform in the preseason?Luther Burden missed the Bears' mandatory minicamp due to an injury, but he didn't allow that to affect his preseason performance. He suited up against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 10 and caught two passes for 29 yards in the 24-24 tie.Burden recorded three receptions for 49 yards as Chicago crushed the Buffalo Bills 38-0 on Aug. 17. He had one carry for nine yards in the thrilling 29-27 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 22.Burden was a consensus first-round pick ahead of the 2025 NFL draft but fell to No. 39. He told ESPN in May that everybody who passed on him &quot;got to pay&quot; for it.