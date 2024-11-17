"Can't even tackle anymore" - Fans torch NFL referees for penalizing Tennessee Titans over hit on Jordan Addison

The Week 11 game between the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings is already making headlines for a controversial unnecessary roughness penalty.

As Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold completed a pass on the right side of the field to Jordan Addison, the wide receiver caught it and gained 16 yards on the play. Responding quickly, the Titans' defense, including linebacker Kenneth Murray, tackled Addison to prevent him from gaining more yards.

This led to the referees penalizing the Titans.

The video of the play quickly went viral on X and NFL fans shared their thoughts about it.

More fans chimed in with their frustration.

"You can't even tackle anymore," one fan wrote.

"It needs less not more officiating," another fan wrote.

"Vikings getting help, shocker," a fan said.

Titans coach Brian Callahan was unhappy and argued with the referees. As a result, he was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Breaking down the Tennessee Titans penalties against the Minnesota Vikings

Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

So far in the game, the Tennessee Titans have eight penalties. Here's a quick breakdown:

-Illegal Contact (2nd Quarter, 2:17)

-Horse Collar Tackle (2nd Quarter, 6:17)

-Unsportsmanlike Conduct (2nd Quarter, 7:48)

-Offside (2nd Quarter, 9:40)

-Holding (1st Quarter, 3:16)

-Pass Interference (1st Quarter, 3:29)

-Unnecessary Roughness (1st Quarter, 10:48)

-False Start (1st Quarter, 12:56)

If the Minnesota Vikings win today, they'll be victorious against all four teams in the AFC South, while a Titans loss will see their record fall to 2-8.

