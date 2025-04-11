  • home icon
  "Can't wrap my head around": Kylie Kelce makes feelings known about interviewing Michelle Obama

“Can't wrap my head around”: Kylie Kelce makes feelings known about interviewing Michelle Obama

By Shanu Singh
Modified Apr 11, 2025 18:30 GMT
Kylie Kelce makes feelings known about interviewing Michelle Obama (Image Credit: Getty)
Kylie Kelce makes feelings known about interviewing Michelle Obama (Image Credit: Getty)

Even though it has been more than three weeks since Kylie Kelce interviewed Michelle Obama at her ‘Not Gonna Lie’ podcast, the podcaster is still in shock about it. In fact, in the latest episode of her podcast, Kylie confessed how she still cannot wrap her head around the fact that she indeed interviewed Michelle.

During a segment in Thursday’s episode of ‘Not Gonna Lie,’ Kylie praised her editor for cutting the embarrassing part of the interview with Michelle Obama. For example, all the times when she wiped her “upper lip sweat multiple times.” Kylie further talked about the feeling of interviewing Michelle and said:

“First of all, Tristan, the editing team behind Not Gonna Lie did me a solid. I had to wipe my upper lip sweat multiple times. Multiple times. Okay? A lot of fans were shocked that we got Michelle Obama. Girl, same. Guys, I still can't wrap my head around it.” (3:18)
youtube-cover
Shortly after that podcast episode was released, Michelle Obama shared an Instagram story, reviewing her experience with Kylie Kelce at ‘Not Gonna Lie.' Explaining how it was “great talking with” Kylie, Michele wrote:

"It was great talking with @kykelce about everything from starting @imopodcasts with my brother @craigmalrob to my work on Lets' Move! as First Lady - check out our conversation on @nglwithKylie.”
Kylie later reshared that IG story on her account, attached with her five-word reaction to the podcasting experience with Michelle Obama.

"It was such an honor!" Kylie wrote.

Kylie Kelce revealed an interesting similarity with Michelle Obama

During her interview with Michelle Obama, Kylie Kelce talked about a lot of topics with the former First Lady, including their similarities. Kylie highlighted how she shared the same height as Michelle Obama and found the similarity “funny.” Elaborating on her statement, Kylie explained:

"Now I've been looking forward to talking to you about something we have in common. We are both 5'11" ... It's funny. I have a friend who's about 5'4", and she wears a size, like, six shoe or something. And whenever we would joke around about it, she's like, ‘I'm average size.’ And I'm like, ‘Okay.'" [36:40]
youtube-cover

In most of the episodes released after Kylie Kelce gave birth to daughter Finnley, she made sure to talk about her post-pregnancy journey. In one of her podcast episodes, Kylie revealed the “first meal” she consumed post-labour. Details around this came shortly after Kylie highlighted her “germaphobe” side.

