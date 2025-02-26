Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon makes thoughts clear on Cowboys' new coach Klayton Adams

Newly hired Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams received high praise from his former boss, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. Gannon spoke to reporters at the NFL combine this week and raved about Adams and his ability to be an offensive coach in the NFL.

Ad

Gannon also mentioned that he had a moment to catch up with Adams on the flight to Indianapolis for the NFL combine and that by their conversation, he could tell he was ready for the opportunity with Dallas.

“He’s really smart," Gannon's said regarding Dallas Cowboys new OC Klayton Adams. "He’s detailed. He knows how to attack defenses. He can communicate to the players.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He’s passionate. He’s going to turn over every stone. He’s going to work hard. He has a really good way about him. That was a tough piece to lose. I was on the plane coming here with Klayton. It was good to catch up with him. The questions he was asking me, he’s already on the right path. He’ll do a phenomenal job.”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before being hired by the Dallas Cowboys as the new offensive coordinator, Adams spent two seasons as the offensive line coach for Gannon's Cardinals.

Cowboys new OC Klayton Adams wants offense to be "aggressive"

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a disappointing season in 2024 where they managed just a 7-10 record. The Cowboys are starting fresh in 2025 with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. He then hired Klayton Adams to be a part of his coaching staff.

Ad

Last week, Adams spoke to reporters for the first time since being hired and gave his new philosophy for the Cowboys offense, which can be summed up in one word: aggressive.

"The same thing that I want from every player on offense, and that is to create violence in the game," Adams told reporters last week. "Be aggressive, run, hit. I think that every decision that we make schematically needs to lean that direction. So if there's a gray area, what is going to allow these guys to play more free and run and hit and be violent?"

As a former offensive line coach, Adams wants his entire offense to take the same approach. The Dallas Cowboys offense needs a spark to compete in the competitive NFC East division, and perhaps a violent, aggressive attack will be just that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.