Cardinals QB Kyler Murray spotted with Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 300

Quarterback Kyler Murray was one of many celebrities and professional athletes in attendance at UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday night. However, his seating arrangement and recent social media post have left some questions.

Murray was seated next to seven-time flyweight world champion Valentina Shevchenko. While the two could have just been seated next to each other, close to the ring, Murray shared the photo and referred to Shevchenko as his "date." He also jokingly warned everyone that she could beat up anyone and added a love emoji at the end of the post.

"My date is whooping any of yall’s a**..🥰 #UFC300," Murray wrote.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback and the flyweight champion haven't been seen together in the past, and it's unclear whether they are indeed dating or not. Perhaps Kyler Murray is trying to troll his followers and fans by posting the photo of the two sitting side-by-side after it went viral on social media.

Saturday night's UFC 300 featured 13 fights between Ultimate Fighting Championship champions, with Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hall as the main event.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among pro athletes who showed support for Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has become one of the most prominent figures in women's sports. The Iowa Hawkeyes star gave everything she had to her college basketball team and is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday.

Clark and the Hawkeyes made quite a run through the NCAA Women's Tournament, making it to the championship game. Their Final Four win over the UConn Huskies brought in over 12 million viewers, the most for a women's basketball game ever. Iowa's run, however, ended in the national championship game, losing 87-75 to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Along the way, though, Clark received the support of professional athletes across the country. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was one of her fans. Murray posted a photo of himself on Instagram while watching the big game. He wore Caitlin Clark's Iowa basketball jersey as he took in the action from home.

Murray wasn't the only NFL player who showed support for Iowa's women's basketball team. George Kittle, who is an alum of the university, also attended a few games along with his wife Claire, who is a former player.