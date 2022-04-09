"These allegations are untrue"- Cardinals deny Steve Wilks' racial discrimination allegations

The NFL and the Arizona Cardinals had a bomb drop on them with allegations that former head coach Steve Wilks alleges that the team had no intention of hiring him after the 2018 season and used him.

The Cardinals instead opted to hire former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals said the allegations are untrue.

The Cardinals released this statement:

“The decisions we made after the 2018 season were very difficult ones,” the team’s statement said. “But as we said at the time, they were entirely driven by what was in the best interests of our organization and necessary for team improvement. We are confident that the facts reflect that and demonstrate that these allegations are untrue."

Wilks didn't help his cause that season when the Cardinals went 3-13 in 2018. Where Wilks may have a case is that while he was only given a year to prove himself, Kingsbury has been given 4 years to prove himself.

Kingsbury's record so far is 24-24-1, so techincally he has a below .500 record because of the tie. The Cardinals also haven't made a Super Bowl or even the NFC Championship game despite getting off to quick starts, only to falter at the end of the season.

Also, while the Cardinals fired Wilks, they kept general manager Steve Keim, who had been suspended that same season for a DUI.

One wonders how short of a leash Kingsbury has going into his fourth season as head coach?

Where do the Cardinals turn to next if Kingsbury fails?

It's no secret that if the Cardinals don't go further in the playoffs this season, he is gone. It is apparent to every NFL analyst that Kingsbury came very close to being out of a job this past season but was saved at the last moment by ownership.

But if the Cardinals don't go far or even miss the playoffs, this may give the Cardinals a legit chance to correct the mistake they made by not hiring Wilks.

There are still several black NFL assistants who deserve a shot at a head coaching gig, they just need the opportunity and not just a fake opportunity. Many teams have followed the Rooney Rule to a certain extent, only to give their head coaching positons to a white head coach, which is why the NFL is being sued right now.

The rule requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate, but as the public is finding out, most NFL teams are just doing this for show and aren't serious about hiring a minority head coach.

The Cardinals didn't do themselves a favor by not giving Wilks a shot before going after a college head coach with no NFL experience. Maybe if they get another chance, they'll do it right this time.

