Watch: Kyler Murray provides clarity on Cardinals future following social media scrub

Kyler Murray joined the Arizona Cardinals franchise as their #1 overall pick back in the 2019 NFL Draft. Touted as their franchise quarterback for the future, Murray so far hasn't disappointed. In just three seasons with the franchise, the quarterback has been named to two Pro Bowls, and he even guided the team to their first playoff appearance since 2015.

Despite this early success, the quarterback raised eyebrows when he removed every image and mention of the Cardinals from his social media accounts. This led many to believe that the quarterback was looking to make a switch. Despite what seemed to be a breakup on social media, the quarterback recently clarified that he isn't going anywhere.

Mark McClune @MarkMcClune “I’m an Arizona Cardinal,” Kyler Murray “I’m an Arizona Cardinal,” Kyler Murray https://t.co/BqEWUXGNwr

While addressing the media, Murray maintained that his future lies in Arizona:

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal... I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. So I’m not really too worried about it.”

The quarterback has been one of the key components for head coach Kliff Kingsbury in helping turn things around in the desert. Drafting the quarterback was one of his first major decisions as the franchise's head coach, and so far that move has been one that reaped rewards.

When asked about his decision to remove any and all mention of the Cardinals from his social media handles, he explained that it had nothing to do with the franchise itself:

“No, that was — like I said, if you’re a kid my age, you’re used to like … people take off all of their — that’s just a thing. Honestly, like I said, I took everything off of it, beside one picture. So it had nothing to do with the Cardinals or anything like that.”

Kyler Murray entering a critical year of his NFL career

The 2022 season will be the former Sooners quarterback's fourth with the Cardinals on his rookie contract. The quarterback is eligible for an extension, but little to no progress has been made surrounding that so far.

Erik Burkhardt @ErikBurkhardt

Highest paid WR, 2 highly paid DEs, one of highest paid OTs, highly paid TE, well paid RBs… and then also still REUP QB as one of the highest paid?! 🤔

It’s a CHOICE. A choice to TRY to win. Or not. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Next step for the #Raiders will be to extend QB Derek Carr. Davante Adams came to Las Vegas knowing his QB will be here for the long term. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Next step for the #Raiders will be to extend QB Derek Carr. Davante Adams came to Las Vegas knowing his QB will be here for the long term. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Wait, so you’re telling me teams w (already) paid QBs can also pay:Highest paid WR, 2 highly paid DEs, one of highest paid OTs, highly paid TE, well paid RBs… and then also still REUP QB as one of the highest paid?! 🤔It’s a CHOICE. A choice to TRY to win. Or not. #Commitment Wait, so you’re telling me teams w (already) paid QBs can also pay:Highest paid WR, 2 highly paid DEs, one of highest paid OTs, highly paid TE, well paid RBs… and then also still REUP QB as one of the highest paid?! 🤔It’s a CHOICE. A choice to TRY to win. Or not. #Commitment twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

His agent, though, definitely turned some heads when he seemed to take a dig at the Cardinals by bringing to light the Raiders' trade for Davante Adams. Whether he stays a Cardinal beyond 2022 remains to be seen. But for now, their fans can rest easy, knowing a holdout from the quarterback is unlikely.

Edited by Windy Goodloe