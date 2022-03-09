NFL analyst Mina Kimes had the perfect response to Cardinals trying to troll her over Russell Wilson trade

NFL Analyst Mina Kimes is a known fan of Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. So fans of the Arizona Cardinals felt the need to troll her as Wilson was traded on Tuesday from the Seahawks (the Cardinals' NFC West rivals) to the Denver Broncos.

The Arizona Cardinals' official Twitter handle tweeted asking if she was good, referring to news of the former Seahawks signal-caller being traded away from the team she roots for.

Kimes used this as the perfect opportunity to troll the Cardinals fans back with a tweet and message of her own about their quarterback Kyler Murray. Kimes answered the Cardinals in their own words but with a picture of the Arizona quarterback in an Oakland A's uniform at batting practice.

The Cardinals organization and Murray have been at odds over rumors of dissent, immaturity, and contract issues as of late.

Murray was drafted by the Oakland A's in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft, coming out of the University of Oklahoma. Kimes took a shot at Cardinals fans to remind them that perhaps their quarterback may opt to play another sport if his requests are not met.

Well played, Mina Kimes. Well played.

Will Russell Wilson make the Denver Broncos playoff contenders in a crowded AFC?

The Denver Broncos have lacked a consistent, quality quarterback since Peyton Manning elected to retire after the 2015 season.

Since then, there have been names at the position such as Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler, Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater, and Joe Flacco, to name just a few.

The team has now traded for Russell Wilson, who led the Seattle Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback will now suit up to play for the team he defeated in that Super Bowl by a score of 43-8.

In another ironic twist, the starting quarterback for that Denver Broncos team was none other than Peyton Manning.

Denver has finally found a quarterback with the pedigree to win games that several others have failed to do since 2015. Despite trading away promising tight end Noah Fant with two other players and a host of picks, the team is still loaded on offense.

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and K.J. Hamler are Wilson's receivers now, and each has shown the ability to make plays all across the field. The running game is spearheaded by running back Javonte Williams, heading into his second year in the 2022 NFL season.

With a defense that was already proven and led by star rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain, the arrival of Russell Wilson in Denver now catapults the team as contenders for the AFC West title and the AFC playoffs.

