Cardinals vs Vikings : Injury report and starting lineup - September 19th | NFL 2021-22 Season

Two teams that should be fighting for an NFL wild-card spot will see each other on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings, hoping to bounce back from an opening loss, travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals, who had a massive game to start 2021.

Even though it's only week 2 in the league, injuries have already started to pile up in some franchises. In this game, injury luck clearly favors one side, who should have an easier task with a healthy roster.

However, you can never count a team out in the NFL, even if they are playing with some third-stringers or practice squad players. The Vikings last year were fighting for a playoff spot until Christmas, even as their defense was decimated by injuries.

Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin Everson Griffen was involved in a car accident on his way into the practice facility on Thursday. Mike Zimmer said the DE swerved to miss a deer in the road. It’s why he showed up on the injury report with a concussion. Everson Griffen was involved in a car accident on his way into the practice facility on Thursday. Mike Zimmer said the DE swerved to miss a deer in the road. It’s why he showed up on the injury report with a concussion.

Pressure is up on both teams after they failed to qualify for the playoffs last year. Another season without a postseason berth may see bigger changes in the coaching staff and in the organization.

Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals injury report

Minnesota Vikings

It's Week 2 of the season and the Vikings are already having major problems with injuries again.

They missed star linebacker Anthony Barr and first-round tackle Christian Darrisaw last week and they'll be absent again. Everson Griffen, a positive surprise for the defense in the season opener, will also be out after suffering a concussion during a car accident this week.

Rick Sosa @sosarick In a huge boost for the Vikings defense looks like Eric Kendricks is a go for Sunday in Arizona #Skol In a huge boost for the Vikings defense looks like Eric Kendricks is a go for Sunday in Arizona #Skol

Star linebacker Eric Kendricks, who led the team with 15 tackles during Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, is questionable to play. Nick Vigil, the first backup linebacker to both Barr and Kendricks, had limited practice twice during the week, but he's good to go now.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have luck on their side for this matchup, as their only confirmed absence so far is linebacker Dennis Garland, and he's not even a starter on defense.

Arizona Cardinals v Dallas Cowboys

The concern is right tackle Kelvin Beachum, who only had limited practice on Friday after missing two days of workouts. He's questionable for the game and will be a game-time decision, according to coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Minnesota Vikings vs Arizona Cardinals starting lineups

Minnesota Vikings

QB - Kirk Cousins | RB - Dalvin Cook, C. J. Ham | WR - Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen | TE - Irv Smith Jr. | OL - Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Oli Udoh, Brian O'Neill

DL - Danielle Hunter, Dalvin Tomlinson, Michael Pierce, D. J. Wonnum | LB - Eric Kendricks, Nick Vigil | CB - Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, Mackensie Alexander | S - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry

Arizona Cardinals

QB - Kyler Murray | RB - Chase Edmonds | WR - DeAndre Hopkins, A. J. Green, Christian Kirk | TE - Maxx Williams | OL - D. J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Josh Jones, Kelvin Beachum

DL - Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu, J. J. Watt | LB - Chandler Jones, Markus Golden, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Hicks | CB - Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson | S - Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee

