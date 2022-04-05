Cardinals' Zach Ertz and USWNT star Julie Ertz announce they are expecting their first child

Zach Ertz and his wife Julie Ertz made a roster addition to their family. They recently announced that Julie Ertz is expecting their first baby. The pair took to social media to share their good news and share a photo of Ertz and his wife’s baby bump.

They captioned the photo with a sports-appropriate announcement:

“Adding to our starting lineup . . . Baby Ertz!”

Zach Ertz and Julie Ertz are a power couple on and off the field

The longtime couple married in March 2017. Zach Ertz is a 10-year NFL veteran who played most of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, even winning Super Bowl LII with them in 2018. It was the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title in franchise history. Last season, the longtime Eagles tight end was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, where he found renewed success with quarterback Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

In Ertz’s first year as an Arizona Cardinal, he played 11 games and caught 56 receptions for 574 yards with three touchdown catches. Ertz played nine full seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before being traded to Arizona midway through the 2021 regular season. Ertz is heading into 2022 as an unrestricted free agent and should find a new team soon, especially one in dire need of a pass-catching tight end.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats TEs with 100+ receptions in a season



• Zach Ertz

• Jason Witten

• Mark Andrews

• Darren Waller

• Travis Kelce (2x)

• Tony Gonzalez

• Dallas Clark TEs with 100+ receptions in a season• Zach Ertz• Jason Witten• Mark Andrews• Darren Waller• Travis Kelce (2x)• Tony Gonzalez• Dallas Clark

Julie Ertz is a soccer player for the successful United States women’s national soccer team. The USWNT won World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019, and Ertz was a big part of both teams’ titles. In 2015, following the team’s title, she was named to the FIFA Women’s World Cup All-Star Team. In the national team’s title run in 2019, Ertz scored in the 3-0 win over Chile and was named U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of the Year award. She also played for the Chicago Red Stars, a club team, from 2014 to 2021. Julie Ertz is also a two-time Olympian and one-time Olympic gold medalist in soccer.

The couple first met in 2012 through mutual friends when Zach Ertz was a college football player at Stanford University while Julie Ertz was a soccer player at neighboring Santa Clara University. The two professional athletes will have the new challenges of parenthood to face, but their child will have the foundation and potential to be a future star athlete.

Edited by Windy Goodloe