Carrie Underwood has been the voice of NBC's Sunday Night Football, getting us ready for the primetime game since 2013. This week, however, the country music superstar had the chance to surprise a player in the Week 10 matchup.

Kicker Cameron Dicker was looking forward to attending a Carrie Underwood concert in Austin, Texas. However, Dicker was unable to make it. The reason? He had to go play in the NFL because he was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers.

When word reached Underwood, she surprised the Chargers kicker, inviting him to attend a concert in the future instead.

Dicker recently went viral after telling reporters he had to miss Underwood's show to join the Chargers.

After kicking a game-winning field goal in Week 9, he shared that he was signed by the team and had other plans.

Dicker said:

"I was like, 'Oh, my agent's calling me, this is weird. Then, 'Hey, how fast can you be at the airport?' [I] said, 'An hour and a half,' hopped on a flight and came right out. I was planning on going to a Carrie Underwood concert."

Cameron Dicker's NFL career since missing the Carrie Underwood concert

Although the former University of Texas kicker missed that Carrie Underwood concert, he's carved a pretty decent NFL career thus far.

Cameron Dicker played for the Philadelphia Eagles this season back in Week 5. When he was released by the Eagles, the Chargers came calling.

Thus far for the Chargers, he's hit all five of his field goals, including a 47-yard kick in the Week 10 matchup against the 49ers.

Dicker has also converted on all three of his extra points for the Chargers in the 2022-2023 season.

Now, we'll have to see when Dicker will be able to watch Underwood in concert as the Chargers' bye week was in Week 8. Hopefully, he doesn't have to wait until Sunday night to watch her again.

