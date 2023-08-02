Carrie Underwood's Sunday Night Football return already a fan favorite - "Let her sing it forever"

Eight-time Grammy Award winner Carrie Underwood will star in the opening for NBC’s Sunday Night Football on September 10, 2023. The 40-year-old is set to sing the show's opening theme for the 11th consecutive year.

Underwood's updated rendition of “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” will kickstart the 2023 NFL season on NBC, before the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants.

However, a preview of the new show open will be broadcast during the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 3. Here, music lovers will get a first chance to get a look at what the country singer has in store for the big occasion.

Will Carrie Underwood perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

Carrie Underwood will sing at the 2023 Sunday Night Football opener on NBC

Many NFL fans are thrilled to see Carrie Underwood perform on NBC’s Sunday Night Football this year. Some have even urged the league to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

However, there is no confirmation on whether the country star will feature at the Super Bowl next year.

The NFL gave pop icon Rihanna the opportunity to set the stage alight during the halftime show of the 2023 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. However, the league is yet to decide on the artist(s) who will take center stage at the big game in 2024.

The 58th Super Bowl is scheduled to be played on February 11, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.