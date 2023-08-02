How to watch the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame game? List of channels and streaming services for preseason opener

Football fans should get primed as the NFL preseason begins this week with the Hall of Fame Game. The HoF game will feature the New York Jets vs. the Cleveland Browns in 2023. This game, as the title indicates, is planned just a couple of days prior to the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is inducted.

The preseason opener will take place in Canton, Ohio, as custom dictates. Even though the game does not legally use the win-loss total, the stadium will certainly be filled with football-hungry spectators.

You won't want to miss this game if you're excited about the return of football. How to watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game is provided here.

NBC will broadcast The Hall of Fame Game. To find out which station NBC will broadcast the game, fans can verify from their local television guide. At 7 p.m. ET, live coverage is expected to start. Fans can watch the game live on Peacock as well.

Additionally, fans can join up for a free seven-day trial of FuboTV, which is available solely to new customers.

Will Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson play in the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

For both the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game, a number of youngsters and new faces will have the chance to make the team. While some of these guys' time in the league may end after this preseason, other youngsters will keep trying to live and fulfill their dreams.

The number two overall choice in the 2021 NFL Draft, Zach Wilson, will be in action on August 3 in Aaron Rodgers' place. After losing his starting position last season after compiling a 5-4 record as a starting QB, Wilson is undoubtedly eager to perform well in front of a large television audience.

We all realize that the Browns' success this year and moving forward depends heavily on quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been finding success with all of his targets so far in training. However, because the Hall of Fame game is an exhibition, the Cleveland Browns will bench Watson so they may take a closer look at certain fallback quarterbacks.

Third-string quarterback Kellen Mond, who joined the team after training camp in 2022, will start the HoF game, according to Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on August 1.