Sauce Gardner doesn’t mind additional attention. Despite playing in a city with a gruelling media atmosphere, he won last year’s NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honor.

He helped recruit Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets this offseason and accompanied the veteran quarterback to numerous playoff games. He also learned who Jessica Alba is thanks to the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player.

This time, the former Cincinnati standout is making headlines for his smooth moves. The Twitter account for FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams posted a photo of Gardner with host Kay Adams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gardner retweeted the photo with the caption:

“Yall gotta relax lol”

This encounter led a football fan to comment:

“I better keep my girlfriend away from CB1 😳”

A L E X @AlexLeeSays @iamSauceGardner I better keep my girlfriend away from CB1

Another Twitter user reacted:

“Rizz god”

Here are more comments on Sauce Gardner’s photo with Kay Adams.

Shawn O’Brate ⏱ @SportsGuyShawnO rizzing up Kay Adams, is the Cincy Kid the new drip king? twitter.com/upandadamsshow… Sauce Gardner was caughtrizzing upKay Adams, is the Cincy Kid the new dripking?

For those who don’t know, 'Rizz' is a slang term for a charming person. Hence, it’s a shortened term for charisma. A 'Rizz' can be attractive because of how they speak or relate to others. According to Dictionary.com, YouTuber Kai Cenat started using the term in 2021.

Conversely, Sauce Gardner hasn’t been charismatic to opposing wideouts. He had 75 tackles, 20 pass deflections, and two interceptions in his rookie season. Those numbers earned him Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selections.

Can Sauce Gardner maintain his production in Year Two?

Either Gardner maintains his place as the league’s best cornerback or suffers a sophomore slump. Wide receivers can adjust to his stance now that they have a year’s worth of film on him.

Then there’s HBO’s Hard Knocks as part of his preparation for 2023. However, Sauce Gardner doesn’t mind the extra cameras because it’s a challenging way to maintain their focus.

Having talented teammates will help Gardner improve his craft. He will be lining up with a talented defensive secondary featuring Jordan Whitehead, DJ Reed, and Michael Carter II. The Jets will also put pressure up front via CJ Mosley and Quinnen Williams.

More importantly, Rodgers can help the Jets get over the hump. New York’s AFC team was poised to break its lengthy playoff drought with a 7-4 record. Unfortunately, they ended their 2022 campaign on a six-game losing streak, eliminating them from postseason contention.

Worst yet, the Jets averaged 11 points per game in those losses, tallying 15 in their last three games. Rodgers’ playmaking and passing accuracy should benefit Breece Hall, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

Sauce Gardner will have his first taste of NFL playoff action if everything falls into place.