  "Carson Wentz should be dropped": Calls mount by fans as T.J. Watt picks off Vikings QB in Week 4 showdown

By Nishant
Published Sep 28, 2025 17:24 GMT
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets - Source: Imagn
T.J. Watt dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin on Sunday. The edge rusher intercepted Carson Wentz after a tipped pass from Cam Heyward, setting up a touchdown and extending Pittsburgh's lead to 20-6.

The NFL shared a video of Watt's interception on X.

While some fans were disappointed with Wentz's performance, they also recognized the problems with the Vikings' O-line.

"Carson Wentz should be dropped," a fan said.
"At what point are turnovers not a coincidence anymore?" another fan said.
"With how bad the offensive line has been for Minnesota today, JJ McCarthy likely wasn’t the issue and didn’t deserve all the blame for the poor play of the Vikings so far this year. It’s like throwing rocks at tissue paper today," one fan said.
Fans praised T.J. Watt's consistency and defense.

"Can Myles Garrett intercept passes like TJ Watt does ? For some reason his fans sweep INT’s under the carpet. Weird," a fan said.
"TJ Watt the only Edge Rusher that consistently gets interceptions. It’s incredible. Part of why he’ll be a 1st ballot HOFer #Steelers," another fan said.
"Reports of T.J. Watt's demise have been greatly exaggerated," one fan said.
The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24–14. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with wide receiver DK Metcalf for an 80-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving the Steelers a 14–3 lead. Running back Kenneth Gainwell added two rushing touchdowns, while kicker Chris Boswell contributed with a 33-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Despite a late touchdown pass from Wentz to receiver Zavier Scott, the Vikings couldn't overcome the deficit. The Steelers' defense, led by Watt, dominated, forcing five turnovers and limiting the Vikings' offense throughout the game.

T.J. Watt dominates again as Steelers' edge rusher forces key turnover vs. the Vikings

T.J. Watt displayed why he remains one of the NFL's most impactful defenders in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin. Despite being an edge rusher, Watt dropped back on a third-quarter play, read quarterback Carson Wentz's eyes, and tipped a pass to himself for his eighth-career interception.

Watt has 34 forced fumbles and eight interceptions in his career. After a slow start in Weeks 1 and 2, Watt returned to form in Week 3 against the Patriots, recording two sacks and a forced fumble in a five-turnover performance that helped Pittsburgh secure a 21-14 win.

Although Watt's pure pass-rushing burst may have declined slightly from his DPOY peak, his ability to anticipate plays keeps him among the league's best defenders.

Nishant

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
