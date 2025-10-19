  • home icon
  "Carson Wentz finally throws another Eagles touchdown": NFL fans ridicule Vikings QB for throwing pick 6 against his former team

"Carson Wentz finally throws another Eagles touchdown": NFL fans ridicule Vikings QB for throwing pick 6 against his former team

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 19, 2025 18:31 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn
"Carson Wentz finally throws another Eagles touchdown": NFL fans ridicule Vikings QB for throwing pick 6 against his former team

Carson Wentz went viral on Sunday after he threw a pick-6 against one of his former teams, the Philadelphia Eagles. Wentz started for the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 of the 2025 season and turned a lot of heads with his performance early in the game.

At 13:26 in the second quarter, Wentz threw a short pass intended for wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Linebacker Jalyx Hunt intercepted the pass and took it all the way to the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown.

Many fans reacted to the play, which increased the Eagles' lead to 14-3, and trolled Wentz by saying he's balling again for Philadelphia.

"Carson wentz finally throws another Eagles touchdown," one fan said.
"Wentz still throwing TDs to the eagles," another fan said.
"Carson Wentz throwing touchdowns for the Eagles again," another fan said.
The jokes didn't stop there, as many said that the play showed he still wants to be a part of the NFC East franchise.

"Wentz forgot he hasn’t played for the @Eagles since 2020," one fan said.
"I knew wentz still wanted to play for Philly," another fan said.
"Wentz a certified Eagles legend for this," another fan said.

The Eagles came off two consecutive losses and wanted to make a statement against the Vikings at home, while returning to winning ways. Wentz did the job easier in the first half with not one but two interceptions.

Carson Wentz was intercepted again in first half

A minute after the Eagles extended the lead with a pick-6, Carson Wentz returned to the field, only to get intercepted again. The 10-year veteran threw a deep pass intended for wide receiver Jordan Addison, but the ball never reached its original destination. Andrew Mukuba caught the ball at Philadelphia's 44 yard line to end the team's drive.

The Eagles entered halftime up 14-6 with Wentz going 11 of 19 for 162 yards and two interceptions. Philadelphia woke up and played at a high level, leaving the Vikings helpless and demonstrating that they are still a dangerous team.

Wentz has filled in for second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy and his first starts were promising. He is now under criticism and many believe he will be benched in favor of McCarthy in Week 8, when the Vikings clash against the LA Chargers.

Edited by Orlando Silva
