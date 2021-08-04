Carson Wentz injury: Phillip Rivers could be a possible replacement for Colts QB

Philip Rivers retired from the NFL after the end of the season, but his playing days in the league may not be over.

Following Carson Wentz's injury during the Indianapolis Colts' training camp, which will leave him out for a period of five to 12 weeks, Rivers was asked on Tuesday whether he would consider a return to the NFL.

Spent the first half of the day with Philip Rivers who assures me that, while he's focused on coaching high school football now, he isn't closing the door on coming back for a stint late in the season if there's an NFL team that needs him. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) August 3, 2021

The veteran said that while he was not in playing shape at the moment, he could come back and play in December if the situation so demands, saying:

“I’m getting back there. I wouldn’t have made weight if I had to report last week, that’s for sure. But I am getting back into the lifting and running, and shoot, I occasionally throw a ball around out here in this heat. It’s not too hard to get a good lather going."

"I’m just going to stay ready. I want to make sure I’m very clear: I’m not predicting I will play in December or January, for that matter. One, you’ve got to have somebody who wants you, and two, it’s got to be right. But I have not completely ruled that out.”

Could Philip Rivers still be effective?

Rivers played his entire career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers until 2020, when he gave one last shot to win a Super Bowl ring with the Indianapolis Colts. He had a good season with the team, but ultimately failed to upset the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

Rivers seemed to be a good fit with Frank Reich's offensive scheme, where he made quick reads and explored the potential for yards after catches for targets such as Michael Pittman Jr.

Philip Rivers...



- is healthy

- started all 16 games last year

- never missed a start in 15 seasons

- averaged 7.9 YPA the last 4 years

- is the only QB with over 4,100 pass yards in every year since 2013

- is healthy https://t.co/ZZhXLe4rj4 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 3, 2021

The main question mark, of course, is related to the offensive line. Quenton Nelson is also hurt, and will miss a lot of time in the next few weeks, and without him, how will the Colts' offensive line perform?

What if the foot injury keeps bothering him during the season and Rivers comes back? Considering Rivers is not athletic and is a pure pocket passer, this is a huge factor in determining if the reunion would be a success.

When will Carson Wentz be back?

Indianapolis Colts' Training Camp

The Colts' presumed starter, Wentz, had foot surgery on Monday, and his status for the start of the season is in doubt. Since he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, Wentz had to deal with a lot of injuries, and this setback will be a problem to get him ready for the season with a new team.

Nevertheless, Carson Wentz has extensive knowledge of Frank Reich's offense, as Reich was his offensive coordinator with the Eagles in 2016-17. However, the chemistry with his receivers won't be developed before the games start, and this could be a big problem for the Indianapolis Colts once September arrives.

