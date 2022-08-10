"An assortment pack of misfires" - Carson Wentz hasn't made an ideal first impression on Commanders coaches and teammates

The Washington Commanders improved their quarterback position this offseason when they acquired veteran Carson Wentz. Wentz was traded along with the Colts' second- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft to the Washington Commanders. In exchange, they received 2022 second- and third-round picks and a conditional third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Last season, the Commanders started week one with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starter. He suffered a season-ending hip injury in the opening game. Backup Taylor Heinicke started for the Commanders for the rest of the season.

Although he had an okay year, throwing for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, the Commanders acquired Wentz.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me.

According to Ben Standig, a senior NFL reporter for the Washington Commanders, Wentz has been struggling in camp. He said that Carson Wentz has had:

"An assortment pack of misfires."

He continued:

"Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line. Yet, Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions. Overthrowing or firing too far out front has been the most common issue. "

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line," "Yet, Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions." #Commanders QB Carson Wentz has had "an assortment pack of misfires" during camp, per @BenStandig "Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line," "Yet, Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions." #Commanders QB Carson Wentz has had "an assortment pack of misfires" during camp, per @BenStandig"Quarterbacks throwing to receivers against air (with no defense) is the football equivalent of a layup line," "Yet, Wentz routinely has bricked passes in various directions." https://t.co/TiSXIivUuX

While it's still camp and he's adjusting to and still learning a new system in Washington, it's not good to hear. It is always concerning when a local team reporter is bashing a player.

To make matters worse, Wentz is the quarterback the team traded for. If he's not lighting it up in practice, it isn't a good look heading into the season.

Carson Wentz has been traded in back-to-back offseasons

Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals

Carson Wentz was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. He was selected with the second overall pick in the draft and started for the team instantly. He had a solid rookie season, finishing the year with a 7-9 record.

Carson Wentz's most notable season came in his second year in the league. He led the Eagles to a 11-2 record, throwing for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. That was in 13 games played. Many thought Carson Wentz was on his way to winning the league MVP.

The Eagles ended up winning the Super Bowl that year, but it was backup Nick Foles who got all the credit as he led the Eagles to a legendary playoff run.

After a few more struggling seasons with the Eagles, Wentz was traded last season to the Indianapolis Colts. He had a turbulent season with Indianapolis and at first seemed to be doing rather well.

Clouds gathered near the end of the season as the Colts began to falter. The Colts needed one win from their last two fixtures to make the postseason, and they wound up losing both. Those clouds burst following the Week 18 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Wentz found himself vilified by the media and fans alike.

Following a season with the Colts, he was traded to the Commanders. Carson Wentz is likely entering a critical season in his career. If he fails to deliver in Washington, he will be consigned to being a backup in the NFL or worse. We will see how he gets on when the season kicks off in a month's time.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Athletic and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell