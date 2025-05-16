Cassie Ventura addresses dating anonymous NFL player in Diddy trial testimony: Report

While testifying in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial for sex trafficking, singer Cassie Ventura admitted that she had an affair with an unidentified NFL player. The affair happened when she was dating the music producer. The confirmation was included in the current federal case against Combs, who stands several serious charges.

Ventura, 38, is a key prosecution witness against Combs. Combs' former girlfriend dated the rap mogul for almost a decade, describing the relationship as abusive and controlling.

On Friday, the confession regarding the NFL player took place on the stand under cross-examination by the defense of Diddy, according to USA TODAY. It came while questioning about one of the numerous reported interactions between Ventura and Combs.

"I do not know if he is playing anymore," replied Ventura when questioned regarding the incident when Combs purportedly took her phone following a suspicion of being involved with an NFL player in 2016.

MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF - Source: Imagn

She affirmed the incident did occur, but did not disclose the player's identity.

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey responds to the Diddy drama

NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn

Baltimore Ravens superstar cornerback Marlon Humphrey reacted in shock when he heard about the allegations levied against Combs that surfaced during the trial hearings.

"I had no idea Diddy was so ill," Humphrey wrote on X on Thursday, the Daily Mail reports. When another user asked where he had been in terms of the news, Humphrey responded: "I never knew anything until my trainer informed me today. So I just typed it in here and I been shocked."

Four-time Pro Bowl, two-time All-Pro cornerback is heading for his ninth year with the Ravens. Drafted 16th in the opening round of the 2017 draft, Humphrey has made 465 tackles and 19 interceptions in 124 games for the Ravens.

Meanwhile, Judge Arun Subramanian has decided the infamous "freak off" videos at the heart of the case will not be made public despite media outlets' requests.

