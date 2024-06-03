  • NFL
  • CeeDee Lamb contract extension update: $140,000,000 Justin Jefferson deal expected to speed things up for Cowboys WR, per Insider

CeeDee Lamb contract extension update: $140,000,000 Justin Jefferson deal expected to speed things up for Cowboys WR, per Insider

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 03, 2024 16:18 GMT
Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson's contract helps out CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb is next in line among NFL wide receivers to receive a mammoth contract. Since Justin Jefferson signed his lucrative contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings, the Dallas Cowboys will also be looking to tie down their star WR to a long-term deal.

Jefferson signed a $140 million contract for four years with the Vikings, thereby breaking the record for the highest-paid non-QB in the history of the league. With Jefferson set to pocket $35 million per year after this deal, he has left behind A.J. Brown’s $32 million per year deal. Now, CeeDee Lamb would want to be in the same conversation as well.

Both Jefferson and Lamb were drafted by their respective teams in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. As per senior NFL insider Josina Anderson, the finalization of contract extension talks between Lamb and the Cowboys isn’t far away. She reported on X (previously Twitter) by writing:

“I'm told talks between the #Cowboys and WR Cee Dee Lamb are expected to "speed up"--beyond its previous pace--"
"since "there's at least a number" with the announcement of #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's record-setting non-quarterback contract extension today, per source.”

This news must bring a ton of joy to the Cowboys fans, while the Vikings fanbase is already in celebration mode after retaining high-flying WR Jefferson in their roster with a massive contract.

Issue with the contract of CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys front office has left a lot of things up for late. Head coach Mike McCarthy, QB Dak Prescott, and LB Micah Parsons are all in the final years of their contract with the Cowboys.

ESPN’s NFL analyst, Jeremy Fowler, contends this situation could hurt CeeDee Lamb in acquiring a record-breaking deal.

"CeeDee Lamb; couple things in play here, he could be waiting on Prescott. Dallas might need to prioritize the quarterback first,” Fowler said.

The Cowboys are currently in the process of tying up several loose ends. Only time will tell whether CeeDee Lamb will be able to score a deal closer to Jefferon or he might have to focus on the squad and take a pay cut.

