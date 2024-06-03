  • NFL
  • Justin Jefferson
  • "Holy underpay!": Justin Jefferson's $140,000,000 contract has Vikings fans hyped for 2024 season

"Holy underpay!": Justin Jefferson's $140,000,000 contract has Vikings fans hyped for 2024 season

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 03, 2024 14:41 GMT
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Justin Jefferson's $140,000,000 contract has Vikings fans hyped for 2024 season

Justin Jefferson has just shattered the record for the highest-paid non-QB in the history of the NFL. His record-breaking deal with the Minnesota Vikings has fans going bonkers in celebration. While the calls for him deserving even more are also loud!

Jefferson was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 2019 CFP Championship winner with the LSU signed a 4-year rookie deal with the Vikings worth $13.1 million and a $7.1 million signing bonus. The wide receiver is now getting a huge upgrade in his salary.

As per reports, Jefferson has signed a $140 million contract extension with the Vikings and will be making $35 million per year. In the process, breaking the record of $34 million per year by A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported:

also-read-trending Trending
“The #Vikings and All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson have a new deal to reset the WR market and make him the NFL’s highest-paid non-QB, sources tell me & @TomPelissero."
"It’s a mammoth, 4-year extension worth $140M — $35M per year — with $110M guaranteed.”

This news sent the Vikings' fans into celebratory mode. However, some claimed, Jefferson should’ve gotten more.

“Holy underpay!”
“Underpay tbh.”

One fan echoed similar feelings, suggesting Justin Jefferson could’ve made far more than his newly signed deal and he wouldn’t have minded it.

“Could’ve paid him $40 million APY and I wouldn’t have been surprised at all. Worth every penny,” one fan said.

A large section of the Vikings fanbase understood the value Jefferson brings to the entire squad and was happy that he signed a new record-breaking but deserving contract.

“JJetta deserves it. The best in the league,” another fan said.
“Most Deserved WR contract,” said one fan.
“Extremely deserved," said another Vikings fan.

The contract of Justin Jefferson will affect CeeDee Lamb

Now that Justin Jefferson is done with his contract, it is expected that CeeDee Lamb will also sign his contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. Recently, NFL analyst Mike Florio said on the topic:

CeeDee Lamb appears to be waiting on Justin Jefferson.”
“So, if he's making $34 million a year, and you're Lamb, you don't want to jump out yet you want to wait for him to do that and then circle back with Dallas.”

It will be interesting to see whether Lamb’s contract will reset the WR market once again or if he falls short of Justin Jefferson.

