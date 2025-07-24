Ceedee Lamb says “I just know we’re not fitting to do this for only one” as WR looks to play more years with newly signed George Pickens

When CeeDee Lamb steps onto the field with George Pickens, it doesn’t feel like a new pairing, but a partnership built for the long haul. Lamb wants to ensure the Cowboys' front office sees it that way.Pickens’ arrival in Dallas was met with skepticism by some, especially given his expiring contract. Lamb has been vocal in dismissing any notion that this is just a one-year collaboration. If it’s up to him, Pickens should stick around longer.&quot;I'm glad he's here,&quot; Lamb said on Wednesday, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. &quot;He knows I love him. I tell him every day that I'm happy for him. I hope we go together for X amount of years. I don't care. I just know we're not fitting to do this for (only) one.&quot;That was a top 10 NFL wide receiver putting his stamp of approval on a teammate’s future.Ceedee Lamb calls George Pickens a &quot;caged animal&quot; ready to dominateSince George Pickens arrived via trade from the Steelers in the spring, he and Ceedee Lamb have been joined at the hip. They walk onto the field together and run reps back-to-back.After Lamb’s long touchdown during Wednesday’s drills, the two broke out a signature handshake that lit up the Oxnard crowd.Their styles complement each other: Lamb, a master of separation from the slot, and Pickens, a vertical threat who wins contested balls outside the numbers. It’s the pairing offensive coordinators dream about, and Brian Schottenheimer is already cooking up creative ways to feature them both.Much of Pickens’ reputation from his time in Pittsburgh centers around emotional outbursts and sideline drama. However, Lamb believes the perception doesn’t match the man.&quot;He's an incredible athlete, an incredible football player,&quot; Lamb said on Wednesday, via Athlon Sports. &quot;His ability to go up and get the ball, you guys haven't seen it yet. But those days are literally coming. He's like a caged animal. And so am I.&quot;Training camp is where chemistry starts, and the regular season is where it’s validated. Lamb and Pickens could wreak havoc on opposing secondaries the way they’ve been doing in Oxnard. If that happens, Jerry Jones and Co. might not have a choice but to find room for both.