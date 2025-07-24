  • home icon
  • George Pickens Injury: Cowboys suffer first blow of 2025 as star WR gets dealt with bad news at training camp in Oxnard, California 

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 24, 2025 03:55 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty
Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty

In 2022, the Pittsburgh Steelers acquired WR George Pickens in the second round. He spent three seasons with the team and established himself as an offensive threat in the league. In May, Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Fans are looking forward to Pickens' debut with the Cowboys. However, the wide receiver had his first injury scare during the team's training camp in Oxnard, California.

According to reports, Pickens was practicing reps on the field during day two of camp. However, he suddenly went down and was surrounded by trainers as they addressed the injury scare. ESPN's Todd Archer shared a photo of the incident on X/Twitter:

"George Pickens looked to suffer from a left calf cramp that had his down for a bit. Was able to walk off on his own."
Fortunately for him, the injury wasn't too severe as the wide receiver suffered just a cramp in his calf. The Cowboys are still recovering from several injuries that affected their 2024 campaign under Mike McCarthy. They finished with a disappointing 7-10 record that led to them parting ways with McCarthy after five seasons. Brian Schottenheimer was promoted as his replacement for 2025.

During his three-season stint with the Steelers, George Pickens recorded 2,841 yards and 12 receiving TDs. He is now projected to establish a dynamic duo with CeeDee Lamb for the Cowboys' offense, alongside quarterback Dak Prescott.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer has high praise for George Pickens

The wide receiver was labeled as a problem child by the Steelers before being traded in May. However, Schottenheimer believes in Pickens' ability to be great on the field.

While speaking with the media after Wednesday's training camp, the coach heaped praise on the wide receiver and his fit with the team's culture.

"When I look at our guys, they're going to always support one another," Schottenheimer said. "I'm not even talking about Micah and Trevon, I'm talking about Dak and Joe Milton. Let's talk about CeeDee and George Pickens.
"Here's a guy that we get from Pittsburgh that they say is trouble and all those things. From the time he's been here, he's been incredible. Is it me? No. Is it CeeDee? I don't know. But it's the culture that we're building here and so I'm really excited about the family atmosphere we built here," he added.
The Cowboys have not made a Super Bowl run since the 1995 season when they won Super Bowl XXX. Only time will tell if they can relive their former glory during Brian Schottenheimer's debut campaign this year.

