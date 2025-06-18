"His maturity issues were well-known" - NFL insider suggests Steelers traded George Pickens out of fear he wouldn’t click with Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision to trade wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys wasn’t about talent. Questions about his off-field maturity and locker room demeanor ultimately outweighed his playmaking value in the eyes of the front office.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler analyzed the reasoning behind Pittsburgh's decision to move Pickens on Tuesday.

Behind the scenes, the Steelers acquired veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a move meant to stabilize the offense and inject experience into the position.

"His maturity issues were well-known within Pittsburgh's locker room and front office," Fowler wrote on Tuesday. "So, the Steelers made the evaluation that Pickens and Rodgers probably would not hit it off."

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Multiple team insiders reportedly questioned whether the personalities of Rodgers and George Pickens could coexist, with concerns that tension could quickly overshadow chemistry.

Cowboys viewed George Pickens as worth the character risk

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Cowboys saw the same red flags and leaned into them. With CeeDee Lamb already entrenched as the WR1, Dallas likely viewed Pickens as an additional weapon capable of unlocking another layer of its offense.

Under Jerry Jones, the Cowboys have made a habit of targeting talented players whose draft stock or trade value dipped due to off-field or character questions.

This offseason was no different. Alongside George Pickens, Dallas also brought in former first-round corner Kaiir Elam and developmental quarterback Joe Milton III.

"You know the Pickens trade might be a winner when people in the NFC East mention, unprompted, that the acquisition might just shift the dynamic of the Cowboys' offense," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on Tuesday.

Within the NFC East, the buzz around the Pickens deal is reportedly already percolating. Division rivals view his addition as a potential game changer, giving Dallas another vertical threat to stretch defenses.

Coaches around the league acknowledge that. His physicality at the catch point and deceptive separation ability could make him a valuable target, especially in man-to-man situations.

"He'll be a big piece there," an AFC personnel said via ESPN. "When he's covered, he's really open. I know the concerns are there, but I think having an already established passing game with veterans to help him along, and the fact he's in a contract year, will help keep him in line."

The trade leaves questions about Pittsburgh's receiver depth. DK Metcalf offers star power, but beyond him, the supporting cast is filled with promise and uncertainty.

