Watch: CeeDee Lamb smiles, waves Patriots DB goodbye after game-winning TD

Ceedee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys beat Mac Jones and the New England Patriots 35-29 with a walk-off touchdown in overtime on Sunday.

In a game where the Cowboys had more yards (567-335), averaged more yards per play, and had possession longer (39:17 to 26:51), they still needed overtime to secure the win.

Dak Prescott had himself another good day, with his only real blemish being a tipped interception in the red zone. Dak was supremely effective as he threw for 445 yards and three touchdowns.

Prescott connects with Lamb for game-winner

The Patriots got the ball first in overtime, however, they were forced to punt on a 4th-and-three midway through overtime. The decision to give the ball back to a Cowboys offense that largely had its way against the Patriots defense was questionable.

With 3:59 left in overtime and facing a 1st-and-10, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense tricked the Patriots' defense with play-action, something they had routinely done throughout the game.

Prescott faked a handoff to Ezekiel Elliott before wheeling out to his right and throwing a 35-yard strike to Lamb. The wide receiver showboated his way into the endzone to give Dallas an incredible win. With the victory, the Cowboys improved to 5-1 ahead of their bye week.

Lamb gave New England defender Jalen Mills a parting gift, smiling and waving goodbye after the defensive back pushed the wide receiver out of bounds in a bout of frustration. Check it out here.

Speaking post-game, Lamb was asked by reporters what he thought of his game-winning touchdown. He responded:

“That was an unbelievable feeling. It was the best feeling ever, honestly.”

The Cowboys star finished the day with nine catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Lamb is fast establishing himself as the Cowboys' No.1 receiver.

Prescott and Lamb connected for the final two plays of the game as they escaped Foxborough with a nail-biting win.

